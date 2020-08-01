Nigerian mum reveals what was found inside her body 8months after surgical wound refused to heal

A new mum whose stitches refused to heal for more than eight(8) months after childbirth has shared her experience. According to her, she gave birth though caesarean session, and eight months after the operation, the surgical wound was still to heal. She went back to the hospital to speak to the doctors about the situation but they assured her that it would heal later.

However, she sought for help elsewhere, and she was referred to another doctor who noted that something is stopping the healing process. She was booked for a surgery, and after the surgery, a rope-like object was found inside her body.

Like this: Like Loading...