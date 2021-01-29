Nigerian music industry has less emphasis on lyrics –Idabor

Samuel Idabor is the Chairman/CEO of a top entertainment outfit, Starhill Empire International. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Idabor discusses a wide range of issues about Nigerian entertainment industry

What is the vision behind this?

The vision is driven by music, good qualitative music. For me, music is life as well as food for the soul. Music is a unifier and the true language of love. In all of these, I love to discover and develop talents. I love working with young people. I love to get them busy and engaged and over the years, I have come to the realization that lack of motivation and encouragement has made a lot of young people especially our youths to miss their calling in life. It’s the desire to impact positively on their lives that motivated the setting up of Starhill Empire International in 2017, a recording label with a difference.

Other than growing a first class entertainment company, I want to create employment and by extension take the youths off the streets and from all forms of societal vices.

My vision is to own a business that will always have immediate impact on the lives of people. Come to think of it, apart from good health, shelter and employment, the next is entertainment and good music is the key.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

The Nigerian music industry is still evolving. Yes a lot has been put in and a lot is being expected but the truth is that we are not yet there. There is still so much work to be done. For now, there seem to be a lot of focus on the beats with little emphasis on the lyrics, this is totally unacceptable. Both should actually go head in gloves. Its time everyone in the industry starts thinking out of the box.

Tell us how your journey into the world of music began…

I have been in the entertainment industry for a long time. I didn’t just start over night. It has been part of my travels within and outside Nigeria. I love good music and have spent time listening to good music as well as critiquing those I don’t find interesting, during such periods, I found out that good music actually helped in reducing my stress level and helped me to be focused. That experience is what inspired me into the business side of it. I want to be able to take away stress from people by making available to them a different type of music, one that appeals not only to the taste of youths and young adults but also the adults. That is what we intend to achieve using Starhill Empire International as the vehicle.

What would you say is your memorable experience as a music promoter?

I am yet to have any in Nigeria but I have had quite a few in South Africa when some of my friends and I came together and promoted a record label, it was quite a success and that’s why I have decided to replicate same in my country Nigeria.

Is the label only for upcoming artist?

Our primary target is young people but nothing stops us from signing on old talented artist on the label. It is expected that the young ones have a lot to learn from them. Experience has taught me that there is no age barrier when it comes to developing of one’s God given talent. Some people have been lucky to discover theirs at a much tender age while for others in their middle age or even at old age. Our doors will be wide open for all; nothing stops even you from discovering your talent now.

Have you signed up any artist?

Officially we have not signed up any artist but we have quite a number of young and upcoming artists that we are considering. We just concluded the engagement of the services of a vocalist who will be solely responsible for training the voice of our artist. Even if you don’t know how to sing, when you come to us, we will teach you the basic. Let me quickly add (for your ears only), yes we are at the verge of signing up two awesome artists whose voices and artistic work would be second to none. We are bringing on board the type of music that is heard and applauded abroad into the Nigerian entertainment industry. We will take the industry by storm.

The industry looks saturated what new are you bringing on board?

When people say that the industry is saturated, I simply laugh because the sky is big enough for all and the Nigerian market is just so large that what we currently have in the industry is unable to satisfy the population. On a daily basis, the people want something new and that is what we are offering: premium service, premium soundtracks, premium lyrics and premium beats, both secular and gospel.

2017 to date what have you been doing?

We have been working underground, setting up a state of the art recording studio, auditioning artist and exploring other areas of the entertainment industry. We are not just going to focus on music; we intend to explore the entire entertainment industry.

So you have really been busy?

Yes, you could say that. We have been very busy, but soon even you would be amazed at what comes out of the stable of Starhill Empire International. We appreciate all those before us who have put in a lot of efforts to get the industry to where it is today, we appreciate the fans who apparently must have heard it all. But let me tell you, the fun is just beginning. We are poised to make a difference and take the industry to the next level.

What is unique about Starhill Empire International?

We are unique in terms of the services we intend to render to the public. Our type of music, like I said earlier on, will take the world like a storm. That in itself will make us stand out. First time visit to our studio will give you the air that we are passionate about what we do and that we truly understand the desires of our prospective listening audience. For us, it is the audience first. We believe in the audience and we see them as part of the family because the business is run as a family. Every artist as well as staff is treated as a family. It is that same spirit of love that we will extend to our prospective audience.

We are in a pandemic and yet you are launching a record label what is the economic sense in this?

It is important that we all come to the realisation that Covid-19 is not leaving us anytime soon as such we must all find a way to live with it by following all necessary protocols. Our life must not come to a standstill; we also need to evolve new ways of doing things. Man has always found ways to survive no matter the situation. We will explore all avenues provided by social media to get our music across to the Nigerian people. Let me state that for now we are not about making money but about building and developing talents. There really cannot be a better time to use our music to alleviate the pains and sufferings of those that have been affected by the coronavirus than now. Like I said earlier on, we are going to create employment and eventually empower our young people.

What are the challenges?

Every business in Nigeria and especially Lagos State is faced with almost the same challenges: high cost of operations occasioned mostly by epileptic and erratic power supply, multiple taxation, traffic congestion, bad roads, etc. I strongly believe that if the people are not happy, government cannot be successful. If businesses are not thriving, both the people and the government cannot develop. We are looking forward and believing that the State government will review the current tax system operational in the state with a view to encouraging small business owners like us who are willing to compliment government’s efforts by creating employment for our youths.

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

I have never been embarrassed because I know how to relate with artists and my management. We are simply one big family.

How do you unwind?

Listening to good music is the deal breaker.

Who really is your favourite Nigerian musician?

There are a couple of them, but I will start with the man whose music calms me down any day any time, the late Afro beat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, then others like Tuface, Sound Sultan, Tiwa Savage, etc.

What’s your advice for aspiring artiste?

Never give up. Never be discouraged. You might think you do not have the talent or the voice because someone somewhere said that to you, well let me say to you that you have the talent and voice within you. All you need do is search further within and you will discover it.

