Nigerian music star TEMS, others to perform at 2022 Global Citizen Festival on September 24

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced the lineups for the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival, taking place in New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners, on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

 

Since it began lighting up Central Park’s Great Lawn in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, demanding world leaders take action now.

 

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.

 

Marking the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union, Accra’s iconic Black Star Square will see live performances from fast-rising Nigerian music star TEMS and other worldrenowned artistes like Usher, Sarkodie SZA, Stomzy, H.E.R., Gyakie and Stonebwoy with more to be announced.

 

Performers on the Central Park stage will include Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Metallica, Charlie Puth, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton and Rosalia with more to be announced. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

 

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict.

 

“The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

