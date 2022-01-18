Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian music stars, D’Banj, Simi join Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol S7

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Multiple award-winning entertainer, D’banj and superstar singer-songwriter, Simi, have been unveiled as judges for the seventh season on Nigerian Idol.

Organisers of the reality TV singing competition, MultiChoice Nigeria, made the announcement Tuesday in Lagos as the countdown to the show’s premiere in February 2022 begins.

Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for this season alongside Obi Asika who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

D’banj expressed his excitement at being one of the judges this season saying: “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

On her part, Simi said: “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Returning judge Obi Asika added: “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I’m also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year.”

In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for a seventh season of the show, which premieres February 6, 2022 on DStv and GOtv.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Your background should never be an excuse for failure – Davids Ohi Umoh

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Talent manager, Davids Ohi Umoh, has said entertainers and talented people shouldn’t allow their background to be an excuse for failing, rather it should be a motivating factor to their success stories. In a recent Facebook live interview, he said; “being talented is never enough reason to be a successful entertainer, nobody said it was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians react as man shows off ‘Eba and Soup’ he bought for N17,500

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Bussie on Twitter recently showed off the sumptuous meal he was served in a hotel for a huge price. He was reportedly served a plate of eba and soup with a bottle of coke which was not in the picture, for N17,500. Although the food was garnished and served in […]
Arts & Entertainments

TK Star trends with ‘Open my eyes’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Singing duo, Abubakar Taiwo Hassan, and Abubakar Kehinde Hussen aka TK Star are currently trending on the music scene with their new song, ‘Open my eyes.’ The indigenes of Ikare, Ondo state, teamed up with their brother, Abubakar Fatai Olanrewaju aka Freaky G to release the new song. Speaking on the new song, TK Star […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica