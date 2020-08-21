Nigerian musician, two others on Glo-sponsored programme

The compilation edition of African Voices Changemakers, Globacomsponsored magazine programme on Cable News Network (CNN) airs this weekend. It will feature two Nigerians, ace musician, Mr. Eazi and an equal-opportunity agent, Orondaam Otto, as well as South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi. Banku music exponent, songwriter and music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, will acquaint viewers with the story of how he pioneered Banku music, a collage of Nigerian rhythms and Ghanaian highlife.

A mechanical engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, Mr. Eazi started his musical career in 2012 with his rhythm and blues single titled “Pipi Dance.” He has had collaborations with other A-list acts, including Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie; Lil Kesh, and Burna Boy, who are both successful Nigerian music merchants.

His hit singles include “Leg Over” and “Tilapia.” The second feature on the programme is 32-yearold Nigerian, Otto, a human anatomy graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, who is committed to seeing an African continent whose potentials were maximized and one which willould be celebrated for the innovations and uniqueness of her people.

He is also focused on seeing that every African child gets good education. A social reformer and development enthusiast, Otto leads as executive director, a team of 40 managers and hundreds of volunteers at Slum2School Africa, which provides equal opportunities for disadvantaged children in every nook and cranny of Nigerian slums.

Like this: Like Loading...