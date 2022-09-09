Nigerian Muslim’s population to hit 117m by 2030

Population of Muslim in Nigeria has been projected to increase to about 117 million in 2030. A report by Pew Research Centre stated that Nigeria will have a slight Muslim majority by 2030. According to the report, Muslims are expected to make up 51.5 per cent of the population in 2030, up from 47.9 per cent in 2010. The projected increase in Nigeria’s Muslim population is primarily due to high fertility rates. Although the rates vary considerably throughout the country, the average fertility rate for Muslim women in Nigeria is said to be between six and seven children per woman, compared with an average of five children per woman for non-Muslims.

High fertility rates among Nigerian Muslims are related to factors such as lower levels of education and lower use of birth control. According to a Pew Forum analysis of the 2008 Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey, the percentage of women of childbearing age who cannot read is three times as high among Muslims (71.9%) as among non-Muslim Nigerians (23.9%). Muslim women of childbearing age are also much less likely to have received a formal education than are other women in the country; 66.0% of Muslim women have no formal education, compared with 11.2% of non-Muslims.

Only about 3% of Muslim women in Nigeria have attended college or university, compared with roughly 14% of non-Muslim women. According to the 2008 Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey, Muslim women in Nigeria marry more than three years earlier on average than non- Muslim women (15.9 years for Muslims, compared with 19.5 years for non-Muslims). Also, 81.3% of Muslim women say they do not intend to use birth control, compared with 51.2% of non-Muslim women. Geographically, Muslims are more concentrated in the northern part of Nigeria and Christians in the southern part, while the mid-section of the country is more religiously mixed.

