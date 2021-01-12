Metro & Crime

Nigerian Navy builds new houses for senior, junior ratings in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to make the working environment conducive for the men and officers of the Nigerian Navy, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Saidi Garba  Tuesday commissioned some transit accommodation built for the officers.
The FOC, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete-Ekwe- Ibas, said that the commissioning ceremony was part of the commemoration  of the armed forces rrembrance day 2021.
He said providing residential accommodation for Navy personel wherever they may be deployed has become a focal priority of the Nigerian Navy in recent times.
“This has necessitated the need to aggressively embark on sustained infrastructure drive in order to confortably accommodate personnel and their families.
“Accordingly, it gives me great pleasure to commission the 6×2 junior officers block, 2×1 senior ratings accommodation and junior ratings arrival hall,” he said.
Garba disclosed that there was ongoing construction of internal roads and drainages in Camp Porbeni, maintaining that when completed  they will improve the aestatic condition of the camp.
Speaking earlier, the representative of Bayelsals State government, Esau Andrew, Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, thanked the Nigerian Navy for bringing out the aesthetic condition of the state through the buildings adding that other agencies should emulate the Nigerian Navy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu appoints Solebo as LASCOPA GM

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Afolabi Solebo as the new General Manager for the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA). In a statement made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, Solebo’s appointment took effect from November 5, 2020. He Succeeds Mrs. Kemi Olugbode as the new head of LASCOPA. Prior to his appointment […]
Metro & Crime

We’ll get Plateau monarch’s killers, says Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has given an assurance that the killers of a traditional ruler, the Acting Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, would be arrested and made to face justice. Jang was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Lalong, said in a […]
Metro & Crime

American’s kidnap: ‘Gang planned attacks to avenge members’ death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Force Headquarters yesterday said a trans-national kidnap syndicate was planning attacks on security agents and foreigners. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this, said the 15- man syndicate involved in the kidnap of an American citizen, Philippe Walton, had concluded plans to carry out more attacks to avenge the death […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica