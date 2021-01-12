Nigerian Navy builds new houses for senior, junior ratings in Yenagoa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to make the working environment conducive for the men and officers of the Nigerian Navy, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Saidi Garba Tuesday commissioned some transit accommodation built for the officers.

The FOC, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete-Ekwe- Ibas, said that the commissioning ceremony was part of the commemoration of the armed forces rrembrance day 2021.

He said providing residential accommodation for Navy personel wherever they may be deployed has become a focal priority of the Nigerian Navy in recent times.

“This has necessitated the need to aggressively embark on sustained infrastructure drive in order to confortably accommodate personnel and their families.

“Accordingly, it gives me great pleasure to commission the 6×2 junior officers block, 2×1 senior ratings accommodation and junior ratings arrival hall,” he said.

Garba disclosed that there was ongoing construction of internal roads and drainages in Camp Porbeni, maintaining that when completed they will improve the aestatic condition of the camp.

Speaking earlier, the representative of Bayelsals State government, Esau Andrew, Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, thanked the Nigerian Navy for bringing out the aesthetic condition of the state through the buildings adding that other agencies should emulate the Nigerian Navy.

