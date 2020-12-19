News

Nigerian Navy: Central Command's FOC commends men for being proactive

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, has commended his men for ensuring that navy’s presence was continuously sustained at the waterways of the Niger Delta.
Speaking at the weekend during the Command’s 2020 Ceremonial Sunset to mark the end of the years events, the FOC said that the Command recorded cumulative time at sea of 2,668 hours from July to November 2020 with 578 interceptions/interrogations adding that boats were successfully deployed for 244 escort operations/riverine patrols which he said deterred attacks on shipping activities.
Maintaining that the welfare of the personnel has always been on the front burner, the FOC disclosed that the command has witnessed a lot of infrastructural developments which include worship center, welfare shops, sporting facilities, road networks among others of which he said were completed, commissioned or have reached finishing stages.
Also disclosing that the Command witnessed the official commissioning of NNS LUGARD and the establishment of the naval barracks Banda Lokoja, Garba noted that the Command was presently engaged in ‘Operation Swift Response’ and ‘Operation Doubeni II’, adding that the exercises have led to the increases in socio economic activities and general wellbeing of the populace.
Garba said “Let me add here that the modest achievements by the Command would have been impossible without the hard work, cooperation and dedication of you the officers, ratings and civilian staff of this command.
“It is on this basis that I urge all to put in more efforts towards ensuring the safety of the maritime domain in order to enhance the economic activities of Nigeria with the support of the Chief of Naval Staff for greater feat in safe guiding the maritime sector.”
He, however, reminded all to be security conscious and responsible by observing all the NCDC protocols and NHQ guidelines on COVID-19 in order to remain safe.

