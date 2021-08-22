News

Nigerian nurses, midwives honour Kanu

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has honoured Dr. Iyke Kanu with a Special Recognition Award during their 2021 Annual FCT Nurses Week/Scientific Workshop. The event was held inside the auspicious Abuja International Conference Centre at NANNM’s weeklong workshop with the theme: ‘A Voice to Lead, a vision for future Healthcare’, climaxed with the award dinner under the chairmanship of Comrade Ayuba Wabba the Nigeria Labour Congress and ITUC Global President who was represented by Comrade Olusegun Rotimi, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was the Special Guest of Honour. NANNM is the umbrella body for all the registered nurses and midwives across the country. During her speech, the President of NANNM, Comrade Deborah Yusuf, noted that Dr. Kanu was honoured as an accomplished businessman and a professional who has made significant contributions and outstanding achievement to support, promote, improve and enhance the quality of life of Nigerians. Kanu, the Chairman of Icecos Energy Holdings Limited, an Oil and Gas concern, equally sits atop the breathtaking, luxury Golden Tulip Grand Palazzo Hotel, Owerri, amongst other blue chip conglomerates.

