Nigerian, others become FIP fellows

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has conferred its fellowship on a Nigerian pharmacist, Sola Solarin and eight other pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists from seven different countries.

 

Solarin, an industrial pharmacist, is the third Nigerian to be so honoured by FIP, a body representing four million pharmacists globally.

 

He was awarded the fellowship at the FIP council meeting held in September, 2021. Solarin is the managing partner of Savante Consulting Limited and the current president of the Industrial Pharmacy Section of the federation.

