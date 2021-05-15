Nigerian-owned video platform, VIDYOUP, records 30 million subscribers

VIDYOUP, a Nigerian video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in Lagos, has come on stream with over 30 million subscribers across Africa. VIDYOUP focuses on the delivery of different video contents by content creators all over the world across a range of devices. Available content include music videos, video clips, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and video blogs. Most contents are generated by individuals, but media corporations also publish videos. Besides watching and uploading, registered users can comment on videos, rate them, create playlists, and subscribe to other users The site was founded July 30, 2018 by Nkemjika Uzoma Temple (uzzyefizzy) and cofounded, built and developed by Victory Solomon. It is the first African and Nigerian-owned content hub, which monetises for content developers and creators. Over 500 advertisers patronise the platform every year because of how much traction/visitors the site enjoys on a daily basis. While over 10 million people across Nigeria and 30 million across Africa are subscribers on the platform in such a short space of time. It has been tagged as the fastest growing video sharing platform.
