Nigerian parents must give their children sporting opportunities –Bogeyman

Precious Yusuf Nigerian bodybuilder, Blessing Awodibu, popularly known as the Bogeyman, has urged Nigerian parents to support their children who are interested in sports rather than forcing careers on them.

Speaking during a meet and greet event held at the Bodyline gym at Ikoyi, the Bogeyman spoke about various challenges that he had faced as a young bodybuilder and the lack of support from his immediate family members who did not see bodybuilding as a choice career. The 30-year-old said parents should not put their children into a box as it would be hard to bring them out of it if there was any form of disappointment.

 

“When I was leaving home for Ireland years back, my mom told me that I had to become either a doctor, nurse or lawyer and anything asides from that would mean she would disown me,” he said.

“That put a certain idea of what the ideal job was supposed to be in my head. I studied hard but I couldn’t sponsor myself through college and for a while I thought it was all over until I decided to look deep and see what I couldn’t live without.

“Then I found bodybuilding and fitness. It is hard to maintain this lifestyle because sometimes I have to take up to 10,000 calories in order to maintain my body. Food is now expensive and I had to start doing things differently in order to be able to get sponsors.

 

