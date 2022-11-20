Nigerian politicians afflicting citizens – Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has expressed displeasure over what he described as the usage of politics in afflicting Nigerians by politicians, stressing that contrary to what obtains in Nigeria, governance in other climes is for the improvement of living standards of the citizens.

Obi spoke on Sunday at the two-day interdenominational crusade, ‘The King has decided to honour you’, organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Obi challenged the electorates to take back their country by voting good leaders.

He asked them not to vote along ethnic or religious lines as politicians use both to manipulate.

Obi, who received a rousing ovation from the congregation, stated: “Do not vote for anybody because he is from your area or religion. No religion buys bread cheaper, no tribe buys bread cheaper. That’s what politicians are using to manipulate us.

“It is time for Nigerians to take back their country. We want a government that will be able to provide the people with a source of livelihood, where the sons and daughters of nobody can become somebody.”

