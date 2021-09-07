Nigerian politics and fallacy of PDP – APC semblance

Salihu Lukman

Partisan Problem of One-Dimensional Politics

In his recent book, ‘Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics and the Fight for Better Future’, the American economist, Paul Krugman drew attention to what he refers to as ‘one-dimensional politics’, which is about opinions and not facts. According to him, ‘everything is political. In many cases, accepting what the evidence says about … question will be seen as a partisan act.’

Although the United States was the focus of Krugman’s analysis, one-dimensional politics such that accepting evidence becomes partisan, goes beyond the US.

At least, it is also the reality in Nigeria, largely because opinions dominate almost all political conversations in the country. For instance, there is the widespread belief that the two leading parties in the country – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – are the same.

Some analysts have gone further to argue that both parties have failed Nigerians. Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a BBC Hausa Service interview on August 2, 2021, re-echoed this position with the submission that ‘the two big parties had failed to engender good governance and development in the country.’

Consequently, he called on Nigerians not to ‘give their trust to the parties again.’ Coming from Prof. Jega, the claim that both the PDP and APC are the same and had failed Nigerians should not be taken lightly. Prof. Jega wasn’t just the former Chairman of INEC. He is a respected political scientist internationally.

He is both a theoretician and practitioner whose commitment to Nigeria’s development cannot 12 be faulted.

He grew through the ranks of radical activism to become the leader, both intellectually and in the practical field of politics and was able to inspire and influence the emergence of a generation of both activists and leaders in the country. As Chairman of INEC, it cannot be disputed that he successfully led the reform of electoral management in the country.

As should be expected, both the PDP and APC dismissed Prof. Jirga’s submissions that the two parties had failed Nigerians.

Speaking through Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan and Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, respectively PDP National Publicity Secretary and APC Secretary of Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, they both argued that Prof. Jega was wrong to conclude that the two parties had failed Nigerians.

PDP went further to accuse Prof. Jega of being ignorant of the ‘significant milestones’ it recorded during its reign and contended that ‘it is indeed unfortunate that … a professor of Political Science could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC.’

Somehow, both responses from the two officials of the PDP and APC failed to buck Prof. Jega’s declaration that PDP and APC have failed Nigerians.

A clear demonstration of the problem of one-dimensional politics, which is just about opinion and even when there is evidence to prove otherwise, individual opinion of leaders, which was what the responses of both Mr. Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe represent, will instead be the reference.

The responses from Mr. Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe, if allowed to stand, can only strengthen the argument that both PDP and APC are the same, which is not correct.

The question of whether PDP and APC are the same and have all failed Nigerians should therefore be proven beyond the opinion of anybody, including the responses of Mr. Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe. Irrespective of whether it is PDP, APC or any other party for that matter, performances of parties when elected to manage governments must go beyond opinions.

Perhaps, it needs to be acknowledged that given the disposition of politicians to switch between parties, especially from PDP to APC and vice versa, is often cited as justification of semblance.

In addition, there is also the question of ideology, which many have argued is absent in Nigerian politics and is another evidence of why the two parties are the same.

While it is important to acknowledge the validity of these criticisms, it doesn’t however confirm that both the two parties are the same and as Prof. Jega allegedly claimed have failed Nigerians.

Noting that Prof. Jega granted the BBC interview as a member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), it is important that he is assisted to go beyond the seductive appeal of one-dimensional politics by checking what the evidence are with respect to the credentials of both the APC and PDP as ruling parties.

Recognising also that one-dimensional politics, in the context of Nigeria, encourage politicians to resent criticisms, which is why Prof. Jega can be accused of being ignorant of ‘significant milestones’, politicians, especially from leading political parties need to also be made to appreciate that their opinion does not prove any achievement or disprove failure.

To dismiss people criticising both the PDP and APC highlights the problem of intolerance, which Nigerian democracy must overcome. Intolerance creates a big gap between politics and knowledge.

The consequence is that many politicians will continue to develop an inferiority complex, based on which they use very uncouth language in responding to criticisms.

It will either be a case of ‘ignorance’ as Mr. Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe, will argue, ‘nauseating, malicious and nonsensical’ as Dr. Chris Ngige will refer to criticism of his management of industrial relations in the country or Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s reference to people critical of his leadership approaches as ‘cowards and pigs’.

Once the attitude of politicians is to resent criticism, loyal party members will be intimidated and forced to submission. Nigerian politics must be reoriented such that leaders are able to respect criticism.

PDP and APC have failed Nigerians: Scholar Jega v Politician Jega First thing first, is it true that both PDP and APC ‘had failed to engender good governance and development in the country’ as argued by Prof. Jega? What exactly are the evidence that made Prof. Jega to arrive at such a conclusion?

So far, from the BBC interview, Prof. Jega did not present any specific validation of his conclusion. Both listening and reading the script of the interview, one is tempted to conclude that Prof. Jega spoke more as a politician in that interview than the thorough scholar he is.

Being a PRP member, it was more about justifying his choice of PRP as opposed to any of the so-called big parties. In many respects, it wasn’t necessary at all. He doesn’t need to justify his political choice with reference to other parties.

Doing so, cheaply bring him down to the basement of onedimensional politics, which he is, way above. As a result, at least from the BBC interview, he didn’t make any attempt to present how his party, PRP, will be different.

