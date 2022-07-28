Nigerian politics as ‘rocket science’ (1)

Politics is held up as a difficult thing particularly so in Nigeria. It is difficult in the sense that even though it is part of human life and being the definitive process through which civilisation is transmitted from generation to generation, it has acquired a notoriety that is difficult to whitewash or wish away in Nigeria. Short of official designation or definition in world records (dictionaries, encyclopedia or legal instruments) as the business of, for evil-minded people, politics the world over is adjudged by all and sundry as an art of roguery, shamanism, voodooism and sorcery and as noted earlier, moreso in Nigeria than in any other societies throughout the world.

To every Nigerian, politics is evil, dirty and vicious, and it remains so until these features are shaved off and transformed to become a vocation of service or what the Chambers 21st Century Dictionary has defined it to be: “the science or business of government.”

If politics be truly understood as a vocation of service why then should anybody turn round to obfuscate issues of politics to become a ‘rocket science’ or an arcane arts as Nigerian politicians have made it to become since 1930s when the Nigerian Youth Movement, the first truly Nigerian political party was formed? Why should anyone make this truly honourable vocation seem to be beyond the comprehension of otherwise intelligent and honourable people and rather transform and hold it up as a dirty, stupid, destructive and criminal enterprise? Let’s digress to interrogate politics in other saner climes to see if their variants are the same with politics Nigeriana and if such have translated to the type of violence, crimes, poverty and ignorance that politics has plunged Nigeria into from 1947.

Is ‘politics’ a cultural phenomenon common to humanity? Yes, of course! Politics as defined by the dictionaries “as the science or business of government” domiciles it as a human process, action or set of actions for the development and sustenance of man and his civilisation. If politics is the art, science or business of government then it is common to all humanity and to every society from the family to the apex of society which is the state and its polity. Greece, the cradle of Western civilisation gives the world the term ‘politics’, which originated from Greek ‘polis’ meaning city while ‘polities’ means citizen.

‘Polities’ originally had to do with whatever concerns the status, rights and duties of citizens of a city for the Greek organised themselves in cities and members of a city are known as citizens. With passage of time, ‘politics’ has acquired two distinct meanings, namely, ‘the art or science of government’ which in academics is now recognized as a branch of learning or knowledge called ‘political science’ while the humdrum business of government or management of political affairs of any society from the local community to the national level is called ‘politics’.

As noted earlier, politics is not alien to Africans for Africa has organised and founded great polities from ancient Egypt, Carthage, Sudan, Ghana, Songhai, Mali, Benin, Kanem Bornu, Opobo and numerous others. All these great polities were managed through the instrumentality of politics to the level they attained world renown. So, politics did not come to African polities as a gift from the Western world through colonisation. But it was the brand of politics introduced by western colonialists that distorted and twisted African conception of politics to its present dark connotations.

Thus the British for instance, deployed most vicious brand of politics which was geared to divide-and-rule the African aboriginal communities they conquered and subjugated. So, the politics they played in Nigeria between 1851 and 1960 was different from what obtains in Britain, then and now. Through centuries of political evolution, Britain had evolved from William the Conqueror’s fiefdom to its present institutionalised parliamentary supremacy with the attendant legal order founded on freedom and rule of law. Politics in most Nigerian pre-colonial ethnic societies were based on deliberative consultation conciliation, consensus and mutual agreement.

It was unlike the Western democracy, non-adversarial and non-partisan with its greedy ‘winner-take all’ format. Western form of democracy founded on party politics does not suit new states that have not formed common culture with shared values and that was the reason the 13 British American colonies upon their assumption of the struggle for independence under a national organisation, the Sons of Liberty never embraced partisan politics even though they had been introduced to the dualist partisan political culture entrenched in Britain under the Tory and the Whigs.

Rather than adopting this partisan political culture the founding fathers of USA chose to organise their political economy – that is between Agriculture-Land based political economy led by Jefferson and the Commercial-Industrial economy led by Alexander Hamilton. It has to be acknowledged that man has basically two natures to his existence which translates that in any deliberation there was bound to be divided opinion.

Due to this natural division, the political opinions of the founding fathers of USA that found natural expression in the Agriculture-Land based political economy led by Jefferson and the Commercial-Industrial economy led by Alexander Hamilton culminated in the Federalists and Anti-Federalists during the 1787 Constitution Ratification debates resulting in the creation of the two main political streams in USA and this has defined American politics from 1787 to date.

But politics by these founding fathers was driven by patriotism, nationalism and commonsense hence even when the Federalists had won the debates about the principles of USA’s 1787 Constitution they turned to pacify the Anti-Federalists by drafting the Bill of Rights which consists of ten very fundamental freedoms which they incorporated in the 1787 Constitution to quieten the fears of, and assuage the feelings of loss suffered by the Anti-Federalists. Politics of succession to the USA presidency provided fertile grounds for frictions and acrimony but the founding fathers managed the process because their respective political objectives were not to ‘conquer’ and ‘rule’ any person or people.

The overall objective was to make Project-USA succeed. It was in 1896 that the contest for the US Presidency was conducted on partisan basis when John Adam, Vice President to George Washington as Federalist candidate successfully opposed Thomas Jefferson, the Democratic-Republican candidate to become president while Jefferson became vice president. In the 1800 presidential election which was fought like its Nigerian version, when Jefferson defeated Adams but tied with Adams’ running mate, Aaron Bur thereby shifting the election to Congress’ Electoral College which chose Jefferson over Aaron Bur with the tragic consequences that Alexander Hamilton who played pivotal role in the choice of Jefferson over Aaron Bur infuriated Bur who became so incensed and angry with Hamilton to challenge him to a duel wherein he killed Hamilton and ran away from justice by becoming fugitive in other State.

After James Monroe, America witnessed a succession of lacklustre presidents and politics become humdrum until America was imperiled by existential questions especially slavery which issues were resolved by the emergence of Abraham Lincoln as president who opposed the Confederacy’s scheme to divide the nation leading to the American Civil War (1861-1865) that ended in the sustenance of the Union and its 1887 Federal Constitution.

It is pertinent to note that the choice of United States’ politics over British variant is because there is nothing ennobling about British politics worthy of emulation by Nigeria. British politics is based on principles of conquest, subjugation and subterfuge and it was as a result of this peculiar culture that British politics has largely been defined by humongous violence, subterfuge and slow developmental strides.

It took Britain over 1000 years to attain super-power status whereas American politics catapulted USA from 1776 to 1945 (merely 169 years) to superpower status. It is moot question whether Nigeria should travel the British political journey or emulate the constitutional process that gave birth to America and which constitutional culture has defined its politics. Nigeria should also have recourse to countries like India, Singapore, nearby Benin Republic, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Britain and Rwanda that overcame dictatorship and autocratic constitutional foundation to recreate states based on democracy, constitutionalism and egalitarianism. Most of the countries we have cited were like Nigeria in their formative years for the colonial masters imposed autocratic legal order and created unequal society riven by sectarian strife and tribal animosities but the people and their leaders picked up courage to reorder their state and society. Next week, we will x-ray Nigerian politics, politicians and point the way forward.

