Nigerian Ports have handled a total of 388.23 million tonnes of various cargoes in the last five years. The cargoes were ferried by 19,188 vessels into Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island Port, Rivers Port, Delta Port, Onne Port and Calabar Port.

Some of cargoes are bulk wheat, rice, fertiliser, raw sugar, new and used vehicles, machineries, equipment, industrial chemical, maize, crude palm oil, salt, raw materials and other containerised goods. Data by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that the ports handled 71.54 million tonnes of cargoes in 2017; 74.69million metric tonnes in 2018; 81.26 million metric tonnes in 2019; 80.83 million metric tonnes in 2020 and 79.92 million metric tonnes in 2021. According to the data, about 3,897 vessels with a gross registered tonnage of 95.19million was handled in 2017; 3,878 ships with a gross registered tonnage of 126.68million tonnage in 2018; 3,259 vessels with a tonnage of 108.93million in 2019; 4,054 vessels with tonnage of 127.66million in 2020 and 4,100 vessels with registered tonnage of 125.13 million in 2021.

The authority noted that the volume of imported containeconomy erised goods brought into Nigerian seaports had grown by 13.10 per cent in five years to over one million. The NPA statistics further revealed that the containerised imports, which stood at 806,219 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2017 grew by 3.11 per cent to 831,314 TEUs in 2018, adding

<

blockquote> that it also grew by 7.32 per cent to 892,137 TEUs in 2019, 0.03 per cent to 892,401 TEUs in 2020, and 13.10 per cent to 1,009,312 TEUs in 2021. It added that the export of containerised goods and empties also grew by 111.13 per cent to 1.02 million TEUs in five years. It explained: “A breakdown shows that the containerised export which stood at 483,357 TEUs in 2017 declined massively by 64.90 percent to 169,653 TEUs in 2018. The volume further declined by 17.41 per cent to 140,116 TEUs in 2019, grew by 29.47 per cent to 181,406 TEUs in 2020, and by 462 per cent to 1.02million TEUs in 2021. “Also, vessel traffic into Nigerian ports grew by 5.72 per cent to 4,100 within the last five years.” It would be recalled that the nation’s seaports received a total of 1,992 ships with an aggregate gross registered tonnage of 60.2 million tonnes and handled 849,175 TEUs of container in the first six months of 2022. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko noted that 132,543 units of imported vehicles and 38,672,392 metric tonnes of bulk cargoes passed through the port during the period. According to him, the average turn-around-time of vessels, indicating port efficiency, stood at 5.16 days. He said: “This is an improvement and we are strategising to perform better in the second half of the year.” Also, between 2020 and 2021, the authority statistics explained that AP Moller Terminal Apapa at Lagos Port and Ports & Cargo Limited, Tincan Island Port recorded a five per cent container increase in the both terminals. In 2020, the two terminals handled a total of 836, 307 containers, while in 2021, they handled 877, 004 containers. APMT handled, 619, 290 containers, while Ports & Cargo Limited handled 257, 714 containers in 2021, noting that in 2020, APMT also handled 608, 483 containers, while Ports & Cargo handled 227, 824. In the period, the two terminals recorded 14.4million metric tonnes of cargo throughput. According to NPA, APMT had a total of 5.19million cargo throughput in 2021 and 5.20million cargo throughput in 2020. Also in of 2020, the Ports &Cargo terminal recorded 1.88million cargo throughput and 2.16 million cargo throughput in 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...