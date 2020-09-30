Nigerian ports lose 56m tonnes transhipment cargoes

….forfeit transit corridor status

Inefficient service delivery and gridlock have made Nigeria lost a total of 56 million tonnes of cargoes to Togo, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana between 2016 and 2020. It was gathered that the neighbouring ports have become the new transist corridors for cargoes going to the landlocked countries by providing better services and routes for moving goods to Niger, Burkina, Niger, Chad and Mali.

The country is said to be losing about four million metric tonnes of transit cargoes to the neighbouring ports annually as Lagos ports were snarled by traffic congestion and poor service deliveries.

Spurred by the new development, maritime lawyer, Ebenezer Oladimeji, explained to New Telegraph that the number of containers transiting the Port of Lome had almost tripled, reaching 1.19 million TEUs in recent times. He added that the size of ships that berth at Lome, Togo, were more than double the size of the vessels that were currently passing in Nigeria.

Oladimeji stressed that Togo, Senegal and Benin offered better efficient services than Nigerian ports, saying this had contributed to a downward trend of traffic experienced at Nigerian seaports. Also, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s data made available this year revealed that both ships and cargoes coming into the port have continued to shink.

In the last one year, the number of ships, which called at the country’s ports, dropped to 953 from 1,066 and 1,077 in the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, indicating a decline 10.6 per cent and 11.6 per cent respectively. Also, the associated Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) stood at 28.8 million, a decline of 15.4 per cent and 15.9 per cent from 34.03 million tonnes and 34.2 million tonnes recorded in the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 respectively. Also, the NPA data explained that Tincan Island Port recorded a decrease of 24.2 per cent, while Lagos Port Complex recorded a decline of 17.3 per cent. It noted that the overall cargoes traffic witnessed a negative variance from both second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 as cargo throughput decreased to 18.5 million tonnes from 20.07 million tonnes and 20.6 million tonnes respectively, leading to a decline of eight per cent and 10.6 per cent from second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 respectively.

The data explained: “An analysis of the cargo throughput in comparison with the second quarter of 2019 revealed that inward cargoes recorded a decrease of 14.4 per cent, while outward cargoes increased by 4.9 per cent. When compared with the first quarter of 2020, inward cargoes decreased by 10.6 per cent, while outward cargoes declined by 10.5 per cent.The decrease in outward cargoes over the second quarter 2019 was due to 17.4 per cent increase in LNG shipment during the period. “A total 367,088 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) was handled at the port in the second quarter of 2020, showing a decline of 29 per cent and 5 per cent from 517,263 TEUS and 386,422 TEUs handled in the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 respectively.

A breakdown of container traffic revealed that laden containers stood at 220,823 TEUs, representing 61 per cent of the total container traffic and decrease of 35.3 per cent from 341,472 TEUs laden comntainers handled in the second quarter of 2019.”

It added that further breakdown of container traffic indicated that Tincan Island Port handled 42 per cent of the container traffic, while Lagos Port Complex and Onne Port handled 40 per cent and 17 per cent respectively. It stressed that total vehicle traffic stood at 54,458 units, a decrease of 25.1 per cent and 28.4 per cent from 72,691 units and 76,034 units handled in second quarter and first quarter of 2020 respectively, adding that the Tincan Island Port handled 99.4 per cent of the total vehicle traffic.

However, the data explained that LNG shipment and dry bulk cargoes had a positive variance at 17.4 per cent and 13.4 per cent growth respectively, noting that refined petroleum cargo dropped by 9.6 per cent, while other general cargoes dropped by 20.9 per cent.

