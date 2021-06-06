News

Nigerian ports, others attract N24trn investments

Navies in African countries are teaming up to fight maritime insecurity around Nigeria and other ports, which have collectively attracted N24 trillion ($50 billion) in public and private investments as at 2020.

 

It was learnt that due to the increased security breaches onshore, governments of African countries are currently focusing on upgrading the ports and maritime infrastructure and security.

 

Port development received extensive consideration from governments in 2020 during the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), with most of the 38 African countries with a coastline having a port development project under way.
Because of the huge investment and insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, 15 chiefs of Navies and Air forces, along with 300 senior officials have resolved to attend the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) taking place between July 6 and 8, 2021 in Accra, Ghana as piracy, armed robbery at sea, kidnapping of seafarers, illegal fishing, smuggling and trafficking, and transnational organised crime continue to pose major threats to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and ultimately to the economic development of the entire region.

 

The three-day IMDEC conference and exhibition will also feature exclusive tours of Ghana’s Air and Naval bases and will consist of in-depth walk through of the naval dockyard and air base as well as private vessel tours to further display the advanced capabilities of Ghana’s Naval and Air Force fleet.

 

In recent times, it was gathered that attacks on ships and crew have jumped at an alarming level, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), the Gulf of Guinea saw 84 attacks on ships, with 135 seafarers kidnapped for ransom in 2020, saying that the region witnessed nearly 50 per cent increase in kidnapping for ransom between 2018 and 2019 and around 10 per cent increase between 2019 and 2020.
The bureau added that the region now accounts for just over 95 per cent of all kidnappings for ransom at sea.

 

Also, a 2020 report by Africa Risk Compliance on piracy attacks revealed that a total of 147 vessels were attacked in 2020.

 

The report stated some other alarming figures, noting 149 members of the crew were kidnapped with 27 kidnapped for ransom.

 

The Gulf of Guinea is a vast and diverse region stretching from Senegal to Angola, covering 6,000 kilometres of coastline

