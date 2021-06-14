Nigerian ports take delivery of N1.26trn PMS in 6months

Nigerian ports have taken delivery of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at N1.26 trillion in six months. Also, last week, the country’s seaports received N39.8 billion worth of petrol from 12 vessels with 188,016 metric tonnes.

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) indicate that N1.26 trillion fuel was imported into the country between October 2020 and March 2021.

A breakdown of the imports revealed that N687.74 billion worth of petrol was imported in the first quarter of 2021 as against the N573.69 billion worth of the product shipped into the country in the last quarter of 2020, leading to 16.6 per cent or N114.05 billion rise in three months.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) 1.68 billion litres of petrol was imported through the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) in January 2021, while 1.58 billion litres PMS was imported in December 2020,

November, 1.66 billion litres and October, 2.39 billion litres. It was learnt that the landing cost of premium motor spirit in the country is N212 per litre, while the freight cost was increased to $35.41 per tonne from $30.04 per tonne since last month.

Other cost elements that built up the landing cost include N4.57 lightering expenses, N0.25 insurance cost; 2.58 storage charge N1.33 financing; N2.38 Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charge; N0.23 Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) charge; N10.29 freight and N1.61 jetty throughput charge.

Also, between June and November 2020, the price of petrol was revised four times, rising from N121.50–N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July, 2020, N148- N150 in August,2020, N158-N162 in September, 2020 and N165-N170 in November, 2020.

Despite the costs, the Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) at Lagos Port Complex took delivery of 23,016 tonnes from Gotland Aliya, last week. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position, three vessels berthed at Tincan Port’s jetty – Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase ll with 40,000 tonnes.

At the jetty, Coromel offloaded 10,000 tonnes; Capt Gregory, 20,000 tonnes and Sea Horse, 10,000 tonnes.

Also, Calabar Port received 15,000 tonnes from MT Ayodeji, while Matrix Triumph with 25,000 tonnes and Stellar, 20,000tonnes have been moored at Rivers Port and Onne Port respectively.

In addition, five ships have arrived Warri Port with 65,000 tonnes of the fuel as Ostria discharged 15,000 tonnes; Stellar, 14,000 tonnes; Halima, 13,000 tonnes; Notus, 8,000 tonnes and St. Ilhaam, 15,000 tonnes.

Also, in April, 2021, 18 vessels offloaded some 344,361 tonnes (344.36 million litres) of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at N64.05 billion at various port jetties.

At the Lagos Port’s jetties, four vessels discharged 97,863 tonnes of the fuel at Single Bouy Mooring (SBM), Atlas Cove Jetty (ACJ) and Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA). Also, Sven offloaded 38,000tonnes at ACJ, while Zonda discharged 30,000 tonnes at PWA.

Again, Amala and Pike discharged 59,863 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes at SBM, while at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) II, Halima and Sea Horse offloaded 10,000 tonnes and 10,000 tonnes respectively. St. Nenne with 15,000 tonnes and Safe Sea Neha III offloaded 10,000 tonnes of the product at Calabar port.

Similarly, no fewer than nine vessels berthed at Warii Port with 104,298 tonnes of PMS with Capt. Gregory laden with 15,000 tonnes; Matrix Pride, 15,000 tonnes; St Walga, 15,000 tonnes; St Amrah, 15,000 tonnes; Halima, 14,000 tonnes; Keonamex Victory, 12,500 tonnes; Sea Pearl, 10,000 tonnes; Coromel, 7, 998 tonnes and Notus, 7,000 tonnes.

It would be recalled that NBS had explained in its report this year that an average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 12.88 per cent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.97 per cent to N164.09 in January 2021 from N165.70 in December 2020.

