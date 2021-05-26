Nigerian Press Organisation calls for devolution of powers

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) has called on the Federal Government to immediately take steps at devolving powers to the component units by implementing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring, which among others, recommends state policing, in addition to other far reaching adjustments to the structure of governance.

This was part of resolutions reached by NPO, comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Associa-tion of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); after its meeting on the state of the nation last Friday.

The resolutions were contained in a statement jointly signed by Messrs Kabiru A. Yusuf (President of NPAN and NPO), Mustapha Isa (President of NGE) and Chris Isiguzo (President of NUJ). Noting that the contin-ued delay to implement the recommendations of the committee that was headed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, after they have been approved by all the organs of the ruling party in line with the manifesto for which it sold itself to win the 2015 election is self-defeating, NPO maintained that implementation of the report will not only curb the galloping rate of criminality but reduce tension across the country as well as reset the button of development. According to NPO, the need for the Federal Government to act fast has become necessary as Nigeria has been embroiled lately in profound socio-economic, political and security challenges that threaten its very existence as reflected in ethnic divisions and separatist agitations in the country, with growing fears that an implosion is imminent.

Like this: Like Loading...