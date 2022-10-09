News

Nigerian publisher, Dele Momodu bags honorary Georgia citizenship

The Secretary of state of the State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, proclaimed Dele Momodu a Nigerian Politician/Journalist, as an honorary Georgian citizen.

The letter signed by Brad reads;

“May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State.

“IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of my office, at the State Capitol, in the City of Atlanta, this 6th day of September, A.D. 2022.”

 

