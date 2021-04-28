Nigerian publishers blame Africa’s poverty on low literacy level among her leaders

The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has declared that the low literacy level among African leaders and poor reading culture of the citizens were responsible for the high rate of poverty and underdevelopment in the continent. The publishers said that leadership required good knowledge of a wide range of issues and areas which comes through reading, and not necessarily that a person must be a professor in a particular discipline. The President and Chairman- in-Chief of NPA, Hon. Uchenna Cyril Anioke, made the assertion in Enugu while addressing a press conference as part of activities marking this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, yesterday. Anioke insisted that Nigerian and African leaders don’t read; hence lacked a simple understanding of basic principles in economics, environment, climate change, science and technology and other areas, thereby depending solely on advisers who may have their self-interests. “Let us be a bit concrete here. Literate nations have better medical facilities, more stable economies, and better entrenched political systems unlike illiterate nations.”

