News

Nigerian publishers blame Africa’s poverty on low literacy level among her leaders

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has declared that the low literacy level among African leaders and poor reading culture of the citizens were responsible for the high rate of poverty and underdevelopment in the continent. The publishers said that leadership required good knowledge of a wide range of issues and areas which comes through reading, and not necessarily that a person must be a professor in a particular discipline. The President and Chairman- in-Chief of NPA, Hon. Uchenna Cyril Anioke, made the assertion in Enugu while addressing a press conference as part of activities marking this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, yesterday. Anioke insisted that Nigerian and African leaders don’t read; hence lacked a simple understanding of basic principles in economics, environment, climate change, science and technology and other areas, thereby depending solely on advisers who may have their self-interests. “Let us be a bit concrete here. Literate nations have better medical facilities, more stable economies, and better entrenched political systems unlike illiterate nations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]
News Top Stories

PGF faults N60bn Obaseki’s currency printing claims

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has faulted the claims of the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to bridge the shortfall in the distribution of federation revenues to the three tiers of government last month, saying that the claims did not reflect the true position of things. […]
News

Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement. The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica