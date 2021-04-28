Nigerian publishers blame Africa’s poverty on low literacy level among her leaders

The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has declared that the low literacy level among African leaders and poor reading culture of the citizens were responsible for the high rate of poverty and underdevelopment in the continent. The publishers said that leadership required good knowledge of a wide range of issues and areas which comes through reading, and not necessarily that a person must be a professor in a particular discipline. The President and Chairman- in-Chief of NPA, Hon. Uchenna Cyril Anioke, made the assertion in Enugu while addressing a press conference as part of activities marking this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, yesterday. Anioke insisted that Nigerian and African leaders don’t read; hence lacked a simple understanding of basic principles in economics, environment, climate change, science and technology and other areas, thereby depending solely on advisers who may have their self-interests. “Let us be a bit concrete here. Literate nations have better medical facilities, more stable economies, and better entrenched political systems unlike illiterate nations.”
Related Articles
AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process
…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PGF faults N60bn Obaseki’s currency printing claims
The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has faulted the claims of the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to bridge the shortfall in the distribution of federation revenues to the three tiers of government last month, saying that the claims did not reflect the true position of things. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement. The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)