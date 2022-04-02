News

Nigerian publishers join forces with NCC against piracy in South East

The National President of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Dr. Uche Anioke, has pledged to work with the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) against the production and circulation of pirated books across South East and South South regions of the country. Anioke made the pledge when a delegation of the South East, South South Directorate of the commission visited him in Enugu. The NPA boss regretted that plagiarism, which he described as copying other peoples’ intellectual works without acknowledgment or credit, was also becoming a growing concern in the tertiary institutions across the country.

He said that the activities of some book sellers and schools, who aid piracy of educational materials, must be tackled. Anioke pledged that his association would do all within its powers in conjunction with the NCC to ensure that the publishing ecosystem in the country was rid of pirates. “We will try to reactivate the Book Sellers Association in Enugu.

By doing that we will ensure that book sellers are registered with the national body and that we have data of those who are members,’’ he said while adding: “Schools are following the inappropriate means of acquiring books and that is through pirates. Very unfortunately our schools have become a haven for pirated books. “In the quest to buy

 

FG condemns attack on embassy in Indonesia

The Federal Government yesterday condemned the attack on the Nigerian embassy in Indonesia. The development is coming barely one week after a building was demolished inside the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana. The condemnation followed on Thursday, of video clips from online platforms of some persons protesting and destroying property on the premises of the […]
UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Trapped in Well in Morocco for Days

  A Moroccan boy trapped in a well for four days did not survive, Moroccan state-run media reported after rescuers pulled out his body on Saturday. The reports carried a statement from the royal court which said the king of Morocco called the boy’s parents to express his condolences. The boy, named Rayan, had plunged […]
Trump’s first indoor rally since June defies Covid laws, attacks Biden

  In open defiance of state regulations and his own administrations pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was making the last turn in defeating the virus. Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up […]

