Nigerian publishers join forces with NCC against piracy in South East

The National President of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Dr. Uche Anioke, has pledged to work with the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) against the production and circulation of pirated books across South East and South South regions of the country. Anioke made the pledge when a delegation of the South East, South South Directorate of the commission visited him in Enugu. The NPA boss regretted that plagiarism, which he described as copying other peoples’ intellectual works without acknowledgment or credit, was also becoming a growing concern in the tertiary institutions across the country.

He said that the activities of some book sellers and schools, who aid piracy of educational materials, must be tackled. Anioke pledged that his association would do all within its powers in conjunction with the NCC to ensure that the publishing ecosystem in the country was rid of pirates. “We will try to reactivate the Book Sellers Association in Enugu.

By doing that we will ensure that book sellers are registered with the national body and that we have data of those who are members,’’ he said while adding: “Schools are following the inappropriate means of acquiring books and that is through pirates. Very unfortunately our schools have become a haven for pirated books. “In the quest to buy

