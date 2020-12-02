Nigerian referees ready for 2020/2021 season – Azeez

The President of the Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, has assured football family that referees in Nigeria, especially those of the Premier League cadre, are in good shape to officiate matches in the new season.

Otunba Tade Azeez who made this known during the opening session of the Pre Season Fitness Test and Seminar for the 2020/2021 session, informed that necessary steps have been taken to put the whistle

men and women in proper shape for the 2020/2021 season.

According to him, irrespective of the challenges in the system posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and ENDSARS protest, the referees are turbo charged to deliver.

While urging his members to maintain the good record and always be worthy ambassadors at both home and abroad while on duty, the NRA president revealed that insisting on good standard and optimum performance remain the watchword of the association adding that working in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for the purpose of taking Nigerian football is the ultimate aim of the NRA.

He however warned that there won’t be any room to tolerate referees who do not want to cue into the expected best practices.

