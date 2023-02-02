News

Nigerian researchers hand over COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate for preclinical trials

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Nigerian researchers engaged in the TertiaryEducation Trust Fund-sponsored Vaccine Development Mega Research Project at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, have successfully handed over the COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate for preclinical trials in Nigeria. TheViceChancellorof Usman Danfodio University, So-koto, Prof Lawal Bilbis, who spoke at the “Presentation of Milestone on the TETFundsponsored Vaccine Development Mega Research Project,” noted that the handing over of a vaccine candidate for trials goes a long way to showcase the ability of indigenous scientists to solve the nation’s problems using home-grown resources and facilities.

He explained that despite the numerous challenges faced during the procurement of some of the consumables, equipment and reagents from abroad, the vaccine was ready within 11 months of the receipt of the first tranche of TETFund grant. He said: “The milestone portrays our expertise in the application of state-of-the art technologies to rapidly develop vaccine candidates against any emerging or reemerging infectiousdiseases in Nigeria.

“As I speak, we have successfully designed and constructed a recombinant DNA vaccine targeting all the lineages of Lassa virus circulating in Nigeria, using a TETFUND National Research Fund (NRF) grant. Additionally, TETFUND COVID- 19 Special Intervention Research Grant has supportedourstudyontheinnovative approach to rapidly identify potentialtherapeuticsforCOVID- 19.

“The study identified sevenorthodoxmedicinesfor repurposing and two herbal medicines with significant inhibitory activities against the virus that causes COVID- 19. Indeed, there are many more TETFund-supported projects which are helping our researchers to showcase their talents and skills, while at the same time assisting to solve the nation’s problems. Weremainextremely grateful to TETFUND for its support.” Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, commended the efforts and output by Usman Danfodio University in terms of research and Development, adding that the university has succeeded in accessing over 35 NRF grants over the years, placing it among the best performing institutions in accessing the National Research Fund (NRF). Echono appealed to Nigerian researchers not to relent on the overarching goal of delivering a home-made COVID-19 vaccine, even as he disclosed that the mega research project is one out of four supported by the fund at a total sum of N1,250,000,000. According to him, TETFund has been making concerted efforts to identify more innovativewaysof usinggovernment and donor funding in research programmes and projects for maximum developmental impact.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

