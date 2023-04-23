Nigerian runners’ll break barriers at 9th Okpekpe race – Nuhu

Renowned distance running coach, Stephen Nuhu, says he expects the first ever sub- 30 minutes run for men at the ninth Okpekpe international 10km road race next month in Okpekpe, Edo State. Nuhu says performances in training have convinced him this will be the year Nigerians will see a sub-30 minutes run for the men. “We are in Pankshin preparing for next month’s Okpekpe international 10km road race and I can tell you we are ready to break the 30 minutes barrier for men and 34 minutes for women,” Nuhu said. “The cross country race has helped in the training of the athletes and some of the athletes who took part in the race in Jos have been registered for the Okpekpe race.” Plateau state duo of Kefar Williams and Blessing Solo-mon made history as the first winners of the first National Cross Country race held at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos last February. Kefar ran 31:38.30 to win the race ahead of 2022 National 3000m steeplechase champion, Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gwang (32:01.77) who came second and third respectively