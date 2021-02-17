Business

Nigerian seafarers battle ship owners for 79.08% wages

Nigerian seafarers are fighting for 79. 08 per cent increase in their salaries as the International Transport Federation (ITF)/ International Labour Organisation (ILO) roll out the 2021 global new salary benchmark. Findings revealed that the country’s seafarers earned less than their foreign counterparts as they are being shortchanged by manning managers involved in their recruitment. According to them, Indians, Malaysians, Pakistanis, Russians, Croatians, who work onboard the same vessels in Nigerian waters, earn the standard salary approved by ITF and ILO.

A seafarer, Femi Adigun, said that Merchant Seafarers Association of Nigeria (MSAN), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transporters Senior Staff Association (MNOWTSSA) were mounting pressure on local ship owners to address the imbalance.

It was learnt that while a master is expected to take $6,633 (N2.39 million) monthly this year, their counterparts in Nigeria still take as low as N600,000 monthly or 20. 92per cent. In the 2021 new wage rolled out by ITF)/ILO, findings by New Telegraph revealed that ship captain or master mariner would now earn N1.19million ($2,515.75) as basic salary. Also, chief engineer would go home with N1.03million ($2,186.33); cook, N615, 500 ($1, 300) and steward, N292, 391 ($615.56) excluding other benefits.

Notwithstanding the pressure being mounted by the seafarers, Adigun noted that local ship owners had blamed Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for lack of contracts to lift wet cargoes, which could assist them with paying standard wages. In 2019, trouble started when Nigerian seafarers rejected the approved Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) wages after realising that they earned less than their foreign counterparts.

The wage was approved by the National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) but was far below international standard. The signed CBA centered on the welfare of the seafarers and implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), 2006. However, findings revealed that the new wage approved in July 2019 by ITF/ ILO for master mariner was (N1.33million) $3,657 per month, excluding other benefits, while a Nigerian counterpart earns only N500,000.

Already, the Secretary General of MSAN, Capt Alfred Oniye, who was angry with the seafarer salaries, blamed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for not creating an enabling environment for ship owners to prosper in their business in order to pay good money to crew members. According to him, the new bargaining agreement would only address some people’s selfish interest. Oniye said that MSAN had disowned the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transporters Senior Staff Association (MNOWTSSA), who were both present at the signing of the agreement.

He said: “The CBA as signed is not going to change anything, I have looked into it, I have asked seafarers and what they kept saying is that they were not carried along to state their own position. I can tell you that 70 per cent of the shipping companies will not dance to it. The seafarers are not involved in this CBA and this agreement has a lot to do with the seafarers themselves. “The law says that you cannot fight for anybody that is not your member; it is freedom of association and it is when you belong to the association that their law will govern you.” Oniye noted that a review of seafarers’ wages in the country was long overdue.

