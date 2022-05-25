Nigerian seafarers to get 4% pay rise

Nigerian and other seafarers operating onboard foreign vessels are to enjoy four per cent rise in their wages from January, 2023. This was as a sequel to an agreement reached between ship owners and the maritime labour unions to provide yearly minimum wage increases for seafarers.

The new salary structure, it was learnt, is for a three-year deal with annual wage increases starting January 1, 2023, and at the first of the year for the two subsequent years. Under the agreement, the minimum wage will be raised to $658, starting January 1, 2023, $666 in 2024, and $673 in 2025. In the new agreement, able seafarers will receive a nearly four per cent wage increase spread over the next three and a half years. The bodies said that the agreement applies universally to the widely recognised rating grade to support themselves and their families. The seafarers’ bodies, International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Transport Federation (ITF), noted that the agreement came due to the challenging period for seafarers, who faced extended contracts, long periods away from family, travel restrictions during the pandemic and the impact of global inflation.

The UN ILO oversees the negotiations between ship owners and seafarers’ unions from across the world, while International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and ITF coordinated the talks, representing the seafarers. T he wage agreement between the two sides is part of the only formally recognised global minimum wage for a sector. According to Charles Darr of the Swiss Ship Owners’ Association, who spoke on behalf of the ship owners, “this new deal is a win-win for both shipowners and seafarers. It strikes a balance between rewarding seafarers for their incredible contributions to the global economy and ensures, at the same time, that shipping companies are able to remain sustainable and commercially viable, in light of the many challenges we are currently facing and those that lie ahead.” The General Secretary of Nautilus International, Mark Dickinson, who spoke for the seafarers’ group, said that agreement recognised the huge sacrifices and professionalism of the men and women working at sea stressing that it was a testament to the collective milestones the social partnership between seafarers and ship owners have historically achieved. Other changes included commitments for improved access to free drinking water and quality food as well as providing properly-fitting personal protective equipment on board.

