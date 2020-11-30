News Top Stories

Nigerian security has collapsed – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents was an indication that Nigerian security has collapsed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

 

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the killing as extremely wicked, devilish and must not be left unaddressed.

 

The party noted the act was another badge of failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure the nation and guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

 

“Indeed, our party is distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who have continued to ravage and pillage our communities, while the Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims.

 

“All our nation gets from the Buhari presidency is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country.

 

“It is distressing that despite this sorry situation, Mr. President has refused to act on the consistent demands of Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and replace the service chiefs with more capable hands to effectively tackle our security challenges.

 

“Mr. President should immediately move to Zabarmari in Borno State, empathise with the families of the victims and lead from the front in restoring security in the area,” PDP noted.

