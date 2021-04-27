Nigerian security situation worrisome – Gov. Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has decried the high state of insecurity in the country, saying that the country’s economy cannot achieve growth and development without a safe environment for businesses and investments to thrive.

The Governor who stated this on Monday when he presided over the State Executive Council meeting, bemoaned the current economic and security situation in the country. He sued for cooperation, support and prayers for the Federal Government and the country and charged the Commissioner for Health to ensure that the Primary Healthcare Centers were functioning optimally to help provide health care services to rural populace.

The meeting which had Exco members in attendance received reports on the leasing of the Dakkada tower, Eket Urbanization, Power for All, Dakkada Estate, Ibom Plaza Remodelling, state of reconstructed hospitals, especially Ikot Abasi and Ikot Ekpene and the coconut refinery.

The government directed that a strategic stakeholder meeting with all regulators and players critical to the execution of the Power for All initiative should be convened to assess the preparedness for the launch of the Power for All project.

The meeting also received the report from the citizens’ engagement forum on issues related to Ibom deep sea Port where it was reported that the twin issues of Name and Location change of the deep sea port were raised and discussed. The Governor directed that further consultations between government and Oro people on the matter be put in place.

The State Executive Council meeting also got progress report for Ibom Air Company Limited presented by the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Imo Jacob who was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, Captain Mfon Udom, Chief Operating Officer, George Oriese, Group Manager Communication, Aniekan Essienette and the Group Manager,Corporate Services, Imelda Aba. The Council expressed the appreciation of government to the company’s management over the professionalism deployed in the management of the airline even as the Governor charged the company to consider the training of citizens as pilots and airline professionals.

A statement by the Honourable Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, says additional works were approved for Abak Ifia-Ikpe Mbak Eyop-Ikot Abia Ossom-Nko Roads in Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara Local Government Areas and the dualization of the Ring Road 2(Abak Road to Udoudoma which was reawarded to Hensek Integrated Services to be completed within a year.

The Governor also gave approval for the revised Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation(BEME) for Etebe-Enwang Road while the draft bill for the inspection of Agricultural produce for the purpose of enforcement of grades and standards, be sent to the House of Assembly.

