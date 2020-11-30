Nigerian service bank picks CEO

The Board of Directors of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has appointed Branka Mracajac, a Serbian, as its chief executive officer designate.

She is a versatile professional with top management experience of over 15 years in digital finance across 30 markets globally.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the company , Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, said in a statement that Mracaja was experienced in business strategy, corporate finance, policy implementation and risk management.

As a seasoned enterprise resource planning expert, Mracajac would bring on board, an enviable record of accomplishments in digital financial services and risk management.

Prior to her appointment by 9PSB, she demonstrated her ingenuity during her stint at Digital Finance International in Russia and other markets.

Mracaja has worked in accelerating the adoption of digital payments and facilitated financial inclusion for various markets across Europe and other emerging markets around the world.

Other Members of the 9PSB’s board of Directors include Asega Aliga, Olurotimi Oladimeji Adebanjo, Amina Tukur-Tarfa, Samuel Okwulehie, Mohammed Edewor, Phillips Oki, Simeon Oyakhilome Okoduwa

