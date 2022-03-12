News Top Stories

Nigerian set ablaze by ex-wife dies in Australia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanley Obi, the Nigerian man who was set ablaze Thursday in Australia by his former wife, died yesterday, Friday in the morning. A popular African platform had posted a story of how Stanley Obi was set ablaze, alongside his new girlfriend by his former wife and mother of his four children. A reliable source posted in a social media that Obi died from the injuries sustained in the incident, adding that he was a former staff of a popular bank in Nigeria.

The story had it that Stanley Obi was at his home in New Beith, in Brisbane’s southern suburbs, just before 3am on Thursday, March 10, when his ex, Sarah Mudge, 31 broke into the house, stormed into his bedroom and doused him and his new lover with petrol, before setting them on fire.

According t o Queensland Police, Sarah tried to set Mr Obi and his new lover on fire, while his three young children were in the house. However, the only person the mother-of-four managed to kill was herself. Mr Obi’s new girlfriend, 30, escaped with burns to her airway along with all three children – aged five, three and two. Mr Obi’s burning body was dragged from the burning building by a hero neighbour known as Al. Obi, a professional nurse, was aware that his burns were life-threatening and voiced his fear that he won’t survive. Mr Obi’s current, unnamed girlfriend and the three children have been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Ralph DiBugnara’s The Disruptors Network Is a Godsend for Real Estate Professionals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With each passing month, more and more individuals join the real estate industry. Whether through flipping properties, buying apartment units, and becoming landlords, or even becoming agents. With all the different directions one can take in the industry, it’s no surprise that there’s never a lack of opportunities; it’s an endless supply. This means that […]
News

Soka invasion: Igboho sues CBN, DSS, AGF over failure to pay N20.5bn damages

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Yoruba Nation agitator and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) has dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Department of State Service (DSS) to court over failure to pay him N20.5 billion damages awarded him by a […]
News

Enugu clarifies land clearing around IMT, NTA office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Government has clarified clearing of land around the premises of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and the Zonal Headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Enugu. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Chidi Aroh, made this known in a statement in Enugu yesterday. He explained that the area being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica