Nigerian set ablaze by ex-wife dies in Australia

Stanley Obi, the Nigerian man who was set ablaze Thursday in Australia by his former wife, died yesterday, Friday in the morning. A popular African platform had posted a story of how Stanley Obi was set ablaze, alongside his new girlfriend by his former wife and mother of his four children. A reliable source posted in a social media that Obi died from the injuries sustained in the incident, adding that he was a former staff of a popular bank in Nigeria.

The story had it that Stanley Obi was at his home in New Beith, in Brisbane’s southern suburbs, just before 3am on Thursday, March 10, when his ex, Sarah Mudge, 31 broke into the house, stormed into his bedroom and doused him and his new lover with petrol, before setting them on fire.

According t o Queensland Police, Sarah tried to set Mr Obi and his new lover on fire, while his three young children were in the house. However, the only person the mother-of-four managed to kill was herself. Mr Obi’s new girlfriend, 30, escaped with burns to her airway along with all three children – aged five, three and two. Mr Obi’s burning body was dragged from the burning building by a hero neighbour known as Al. Obi, a professional nurse, was aware that his burns were life-threatening and voiced his fear that he won’t survive. Mr Obi’s current, unnamed girlfriend and the three children have been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

