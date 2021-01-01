Nigerian sports review: 2020 did have some highlights, actually

If ever there was a year that qualified to be called annus horribilis, 2020 more than totally fit that bill, for many obvious reasons.

With sporting events suspended, and many others postponed or even cancelled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there weren’t many highlights to pick from for Nigerian sports fans.

Sporting organisations at home and abroad were forced to pivot and reinvent ways of bringing sport back safely, some with more success than others.

But when they eventually did, they provided sufficient spark to light up what was otherwise a bleak year for sports.

The appointment of Mike Brown to D’Tigers

It was early in the year, life was still normal and COVID had not yet totally disrupted the world when the NBBF stunned everyone with by far the biggest sporting news of the year.

The announcement came that Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown would be the new head coach of the Nigeria men’s basketball team through the Olympic Games.

Not only was it out of left field, but the move immediately put Nigerian basketball on the global map, with the Nigerian basketball community united in welcoming the move, especially with the possibility of more NBA stars considering playing for D’Tigers.

It was not clear what the financial terms of the arrangement were, with the NBBF being under huge budget constraints, but what was known was that it was an arrangement that would see Brown retain his NBA position while managing the Nigeria team on a part time basis.

When the pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympic Games, that arrangement changed and Brown took charge of the team for the first round of the Afrobasket qualifiers, leading them to a post-pandemic break clean sweep of three wins from three.

Those results were proof that the NBBF had made the right choice.

Israel Adesanya’s destruction of Paulo Costa

There were few things more captivating this year than watching New Zealand-Nigerian Israel Adesanya unleashing on Paulo Costa on the way to defending his UFC Middleweight title.

Adesanya’s confidence, style, poise and sheer destructive power had the MMA world in absolute awe, and left Costa’s career in tatters at UFC 253 in September.

Despite being the middleweight champion of the world, and having swept through the likes of Robert Whittaker and Kevin Gastellum, there were many who still did not give Adesanya his due, disrespectfully referring to him as all hype.

One of those was Costa, the Brazilian who is built like a tank and known for blitzing his past opponents with brutal ferocity.

Adesanya’s last fight — against Yoel Romero — had been largely disappointing, leading to suggestions that he could have some real problems against the hard-hitting Costa.

The pre-fight interviews and verbal clashes between the two also seemed to suggest that perhaps Adesanya could be a little off his game.

But all of that went out of the window on fight night. The Nigerian put on a masterclass in striking as he systematically picked the Brazilian apart from range, read him like an open book, countered with dangerous strikes before finishing him with a second round knockout to take his record to 20-0.

It left no doubt about who the best middleweight MMA fighter in the world is.

Record numbers of Nigerians drafted in the NFL and NBA

For all of the twists and turns this year has dealt the world, the NBA and NFL Draft provided some great and welcome breaths of fresh air for Nigerians.

For the first time ever, a historic number of players of Nigerian origin were selected in two of the major sporting leagues in the USA.

In the NBA, a total of nine players with at least one parent from Nigeria were selected in the 2020 Draft. That includes two that were born in Nigeria, Precious Achiuwa and Udoka Azubuike.

With both players selected in the first round, it marked the first time two players from Nigeria were selected in the first round of the same NBA Draft.

Earlier in the year, the NFL Draft featured a similarly historic number of players of Nigerian origin, with 10 drafted, including Jeff Okudah selected number 3 overall by the Detroit Lions.

Detroit ended up selecting two players of Nigerian origin after picking up Julian Okwara, and find themselves in the unique position of not just having multiple players of Nigerian origin, but also two brothers, as Julian joins his big brother Romeo at the Lions.

Super Eagles draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone

If there was a guess as to which sport would provide the low point in these talking points of the year, football would probably not be the first guess, but hey, this is 2020.

The Super Eagles had opened their 2021 Afcon qualifiers with two wins on the trot, against Benin Republic and Lesotho, prior to the pandemic break.

Upon resumption of the qualifiers in November, the Super Eagles were expected to make light work of Sierra Leone in their double header and book their place at the tournament in Cameroon.

All looked to be going according to script in the first leg when the Super Eagles raced to a 4-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes. It was looking like echoes of the 7-1 rout against Burkina Faso from back in 1993.

But the Leone Stars refused to roll over and they began to rally with a goal back just before half time.

By the second half, they had clawed their way back into the game, scoring three more goals to earn themselves a historic 4-4 draw against the shocked Nigerians.

It was a historic capitulation by the Super Eagles and sparked angry reactions from the fans, who were not allowed in the grounds due to COVID restrictions, but still gathered outside to block their entrance and prevent the team from leaving for almost an hour.

What was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Nigerians turned sour and there was no consolation from a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Freetown.

Domestic league football hiatus

Football, like other sporting activities, was suspended in March when the Nigerian government announced a lockdown, which included restrictions on sporting activities in the country.

At the time, the country’s top flight league had played 25 out of 38 match days and were hoping to conclude the league at some point in the near future.

However, as the months carried on, it became increasingly clear that resuming, continuing, and ending the league on time to meet the CAF deadline for submission of representatives for continental competition would be an almost impossible task.

Especially when Boss Mustapha, the head of the country’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, announced in early June that the Federal Government would not be easing restrictions that limited large gatherings to no more than 20 people.

This led to weeks of consultations between league organizers and clubs on the best way to conclude the league season. By the end of the month, a majority of premier league clubs voted to end the season prematurely and decided final placings based on a points per game system.

Plateau United emerged tops, followed by Enyimba and Rivers United. But there was more to come.

Restrictions stayed in place for a few more months, and even when they were finally lifted, the league failed to start. At least not until a few days until the end of 2020. This meant there was no domestic football in Nigeria for a full nine months of the year.

*Courtesy: ESPN

Like this: Like Loading...