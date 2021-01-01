Sports

Nigerian sports review: 2020 did have some highlights, actually

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

If ever there was a year that qualified to be called annus horribilis, 2020 more than totally fit that bill, for many obvious reasons.
With sporting events suspended, and many others postponed or even cancelled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there weren’t many highlights to pick from for Nigerian sports fans.
Sporting organisations at home and abroad were forced to pivot and reinvent ways of bringing sport back safely, some with more success than others.
But when they eventually did, they provided sufficient spark to light up what was otherwise a bleak year for sports.
The appointment of Mike Brown to D’Tigers
It was early in the year, life was still normal and COVID had not yet totally disrupted the world when the NBBF stunned everyone with by far the biggest sporting news of the year.
The announcement came that Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown would be the new head coach of the Nigeria men’s basketball team through the Olympic Games.
Not only was it out of left field, but the move immediately put Nigerian basketball on the global map, with the Nigerian basketball community united in welcoming the move, especially with the possibility of more NBA stars considering playing for D’Tigers.
It was not clear what the financial terms of the arrangement were, with the NBBF being under huge budget constraints, but what was known was that it was an arrangement that would see Brown retain his NBA position while managing the Nigeria team on a part time basis.
When the pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympic Games, that arrangement changed and Brown took charge of the team for the first round of the Afrobasket qualifiers, leading them to a post-pandemic break clean sweep of three wins from three.
Those results were proof that the NBBF had made the right choice.
Israel Adesanya’s destruction of Paulo Costa
There were few things more captivating this year than watching New Zealand-Nigerian Israel Adesanya unleashing on Paulo Costa on the way to defending his UFC Middleweight title.
Adesanya’s confidence, style, poise and sheer destructive power had the MMA world in absolute awe, and left Costa’s career in tatters at UFC 253 in September.
Despite being the middleweight champion of the world, and having swept through the likes of Robert Whittaker and Kevin Gastellum, there were many who still did not give Adesanya his due, disrespectfully referring to him as all hype.
One of those was Costa, the Brazilian who is built like a tank and known for blitzing his past opponents with brutal ferocity.
Adesanya’s last fight — against Yoel Romero — had been largely disappointing, leading to suggestions that he could have some real problems against the hard-hitting Costa.
The pre-fight interviews and verbal clashes between the two also seemed to suggest that perhaps Adesanya could be a little off his game.
But all of that went out of the window on fight night. The Nigerian put on a masterclass in striking as he systematically picked the Brazilian apart from range, read him like an open book, countered with dangerous strikes before finishing him with a second round knockout to take his record to 20-0.
It left no doubt about who the best middleweight MMA fighter in the world is.
Record numbers of Nigerians drafted in the NFL and NBA
For all of the twists and turns this year has dealt the world, the NBA and NFL Draft provided some great and welcome breaths of fresh air for Nigerians.
For the first time ever, a historic number of players of Nigerian origin were selected in two of the major sporting leagues in the USA.
In the NBA, a total of nine players with at least one parent from Nigeria were selected in the 2020 Draft. That includes two that were born in Nigeria, Precious Achiuwa and Udoka Azubuike.
With both players selected in the first round, it marked the first time two players from Nigeria were selected in the first round of the same NBA Draft.
Earlier in the year, the NFL Draft featured a similarly historic number of players of Nigerian origin, with 10 drafted, including Jeff Okudah selected number 3 overall by the Detroit Lions.
Detroit ended up selecting two players of Nigerian origin after picking up Julian Okwara, and find themselves in the unique position of not just having multiple players of Nigerian origin, but also two brothers, as Julian joins his big brother Romeo at the Lions.
Super Eagles draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone
If there was a guess as to which sport would provide the low point in these talking points of the year, football would probably not be the first guess, but hey, this is 2020.
The Super Eagles had opened their 2021 Afcon qualifiers with two wins on the trot, against Benin Republic and Lesotho, prior to the pandemic break.
Upon resumption of the qualifiers in November, the Super Eagles were expected to make light work of Sierra Leone in their double header and book their place at the tournament in Cameroon.
All looked to be going according to script in the first leg when the Super Eagles raced to a 4-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes. It was looking like echoes of the 7-1 rout against Burkina Faso from back in 1993.
But the Leone Stars refused to roll over and they began to rally with a goal back just before half time.
By the second half, they had clawed their way back into the game, scoring three more goals to earn themselves a historic 4-4 draw against the shocked Nigerians.
It was a historic capitulation by the Super Eagles and sparked angry reactions from the fans, who were not allowed in the grounds due to COVID restrictions, but still gathered outside to block their entrance and prevent the team from leaving for almost an hour.
What was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Nigerians turned sour and there was no consolation from a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Freetown.
Domestic league football hiatus
Football, like other sporting activities, was suspended in March when the Nigerian government announced a lockdown, which included restrictions on sporting activities in the country.
At the time, the country’s top flight league had played 25 out of 38 match days and were hoping to conclude the league at some point in the near future.
However, as the months carried on, it became increasingly clear that resuming, continuing, and ending the league on time to meet the CAF deadline for submission of representatives for continental competition would be an almost impossible task.
Especially when Boss Mustapha, the head of the country’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, announced in early June that the Federal Government would not be easing restrictions that limited large gatherings to no more than 20 people.
This led to weeks of consultations between league organizers and clubs on the best way to conclude the league season. By the end of the month, a majority of premier league clubs voted to end the season prematurely and decided final placings based on a points per game system.
Plateau United emerged tops, followed by Enyimba and Rivers United. But there was more to come.
Restrictions stayed in place for a few more months, and even when they were finally lifted, the league failed to start. At least not until a few days until the end of 2020. This meant there was no domestic football in Nigeria for a full nine months of the year.
*Courtesy: ESPN

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as ‘Apoplectic’ half-time team talk sparks Palace in draw with Leicester Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a point against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Villa were trailing to an Olivier Giroud header when El Ghazi headed a second-half […]
Sports

EPL: Abraham scores twice as Chelsea beat West Ham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Burnley upset Wolves to move out of bottom three Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea ended their recent mini-slump by beating West Ham United at Stamford Bridge to move up to fifth in the Premier League. Back-to-back defeats had seen the Blues slip down the table but they made the ideal start on Monday as […]
Sports

Simon put smiles on people’s faces

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…drills boreholes for Benue communities   Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.   The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica