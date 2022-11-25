Nigerian startup, Abode, launches initiative to tackle housing deficit in Africa

Nigerian tech startup, Abode Asset Limited has officially launched its business initiative that promotes wealth creation through fractional ownership of high-yielding assets across Nigeria and the African continent. The launch, a hybrid event tagged ‘The Slice’, saw over 250 on-site and about 100 online participants in attendance. Speaking with the media after the event, co-founders of the Abode, Jeffrey Itepu and Damilare Oshokoya, explained that Abode was a community of like-minded individuals who were poised to build wealth by co-owning assets that they ordinarily might not be able to own in whole.

“Today, we launched a movement. A movement of prosperity. The cost of assets is the most significant barrier to asset ownership in Nigeria, but we are using technology to build a community where people can come together irrespective of their income level, to fund projects, buy assets and earn recurring income from it.

“Just imagine somebody having as little as N20,000 and is able to partake in ownership of a landed property in the prime areas of Lagos for instance. And after a few years, they are able to trade it off or just continue to earn rental income from the property. “In one 2020 report, it was said that around $4billion of real estate assets were bought in Nigeria in one year, and millions of Nigerians were excluded from it. Why? Because they didn’t have the financial capacity. So we have built a platform.”

