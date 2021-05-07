Nigerian startup, Paystack, expands to South Africa

Six months after its acquisition by Stripe, Nigerian fintech startup, Paystack, has announced its official expansion to South Africa. Founded in 2015 by Nigerians, the payments company, which powers businesses with its payment API, has maintained active presence in Nigeria and Ghana. Since expanding to Ghana, Paystack has grown and claims to power 50 per cent of all online payments in Nigeria with around 60,000 customers, including small businesses, larger corporates, fintechs, educational institutions, and online betting companies. Some of its customers include MTN, SPAR and UPS, and they use the company’s software to collect payments globally. Paystack’s South Africa expansion began with a six-month pilot phase that likely started a month after Stripe’s acquisition. During this phase, Paystack reportedly worked with different businesses and has grown a local team to handle on-the-ground operations. “South Africa is one of the continent’s most important markets and our launch here is a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate commerce across Africa” said Paystack CEO Shola Akinlade of the expansion.
