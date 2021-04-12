Nigerian startups attract $307m investments in 12 months

DECLINE

Despite an increase in the number of deals, Nigerian startups recorded a decline in investment value in 2020

Global Venture Capitals (VCs) invested a total of $307 million into Nigerian startups last year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the ‘State of Tech in Africa 2021’ report by Africa Arena, the country received the largest startup investments on the continent in 2020.

The amount was said to have been invested in 71 separate deals at an average of $4.3 million per deal. However, the value of investments recorded in 2020 is 59 per cent lower than the $747 million invested in 38 deals at an average of $19.7 million in 2019.

According to the report, in 2019, Nigeria also received the most investment in terms of value. The report, however, noted that most startups that attracted funding in Nigeria are not incorporated in the country. “Africa’s top-performing market, Nigeria, is an interesting case as it does not appear in the top five countries on the ranking of startups by country of incorporation – many startups that raise capital in Nigeria are not incorporated in the country.

As Africa’s top ecosystem, Nigeria ranks considerably low in ‘Ease of Doing Business’,” it stated. “Global VC data values show that Africa as a region significantly underperforms, but even within the continent there are countries which significantly outperform others,” the report stated. Kenya came second as it received $305 million in 52 deals in 2020 averaging $5.9 million per deal.

Other top startup investment destinations last year, include Egypt, which came third, and South Africa, which ranked fourth. “Africa’s second-largest ecosystem, Kenya, had a $5.80 per capita in VC investment in 2020 – the highest in the continent. Kenya is also a top destination for expats.

Startups in Africa approach investors in two main ways: the ‘Nigerian way’, that is, incorporating outside of the country, and the ‘Kenyan way’ – whereby they seek capital within their country of incorporation.

“Markets in Southern Africa are attracting more investments because of lower valuations. The Egyptian market has gained investor traction because of its considerable demographic size.

There is an increasing need for countries to enact legislation, i.e. ‘Startup Acts’, to make it easier for businesses to incorporate locally, making it easier to start a business as an entrepreneur, but also to start a local investment fund and invest in seed-stage businesses from the country,” the report said.

While noting that COVID-19 affected the investments flow last year, it said: “Early-stage investors much prefer doing due diligence in-person, but struggled to do so in 2020 because of travel restrictions.

Nevertheless, investments in early-stage startups were very bullish in 2020, as shown by the numbers of deals which were on the rise, even though there is an increasing need for countries to enact legislation, i.e.

“The degree to which Africa’s tech innovation and investment landscape has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is a mixed bag of results. On one side, the number of deals have increased; while at the same time, the total value of the equity deals decreased, by the estimates of a few reports.

This shows that even though ticket sizes diminished, investment appetite in tech innovation in Africa is high.

From a global point of view, Africa’s tech ecosystem is still minuscule – VCs invested $3.9 Million per day into African startups in 2020; while in the U.S., startups received VC investment of $428 Million per day,” Africa Arena said in the report.

