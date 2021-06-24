Nigerian startups, others to benefit from Google’s $3m

A global tech company, Google, has launched a $3 million initiative tagged “Black Founders Fund Africa” to empower technology startups in Nigeria and other African countries. Google said the programme was part of its global commitment to support underserved communities. Specifically, Google will be working with the Co-Creation Hub, a Google for Startups partner and leading tech community hub with a presence in Nigeria, Kenya, and Rwanda, to distribute the funding to the selected companies across Africa.

According to Google, the fund, which is part of the company’s racial equity commitments announced in June 2020, will provide cash awards and hands-on support to 50 Black-led startups in Africa “and, unlike most startup investments, it does not require founders to give up any equity in exchange for funding. “Applications are now open for access to funding, as well as technical and business support, for 50 early-stage startups across the continent in 2021. BFF Africa is open to all startups in Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Ethiopia Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, that meet the eligibility criteria. Applications will close on 7 July 2021,” Google stated. Commenting on the initiative, Co-founder & CEO at Co- Creation Hub, Bosun Tijani, said: “It’s encouraging to see Google’s continued dedication to strengthening and elevating the startup ecosystem in Africa. Google was one of the early believers in tech entrepreneurs on the continent and this support over the last 10 years reflects a thoughtful commitment. This programme is extremely timely and will not only empower founders across the continent but also deepen the pipeline and unlock followon funding from both local and foreign investors.”

According to the Managing Director of Google Sub- Saharan Africa, Nitin Gajria, “Google understands that the growth and success of one player in the startup space lay the path for others. This is what drives the commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and startups and effectively driving employment and enabling both economic and social development on the continent. We are determined to help black founders grow their businesses, not just through access to capital but also through access to the best of Google’s resources.”

Also, the company has announced a Google.org-backed $3 million grant to the Tony Elumelu Foundation, leading philanthropy empowering young entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries, to support female entrepreneurs on the continent. Google said the $3m grant support to the Tony Elumelu Foundation will go towards providing entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and coaching to at least 5,000 women with low digital skills, who come from rural areas and currently operate in an informal sector.

Like this: Like Loading...