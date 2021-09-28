Nigerian startups sustain impact as N1bn is raised for green energy

As Nigerian startup outfit continue to break grounds in their segments, another entrant, Shell-funded impact investment company, All On, has announced a $2 million (about N1 billion) investment in fintech company, Infibranches Technologies, to help bridge the energy distribution gap in underserved rural and peri-urban areas of Nigeria.

Speaking on the breakthrough, Infibranches CEO, Olusola Owoyemi, said he was enthusiastic about the potential of this deal to fill the gap by connecting consumers and service providers seamlessly, illustrating the interconnected nature of financial inclusion and poverty reduction.

According to him, “through this investment, Infibranches plans to speed up customer acquisition in its current markets. This will also improve existing products like Omnibranches, which has served over a million customers and introduce new products and services to address energy distribution issues.”

Infibranches is currently the only company in the fintech space that has built a secure platform that serves as a single point of integration for payments and other financial services for service providers in the Nigerian renewable energy sector.

The platform also supports agent banking businesses, enabling them to provide services such as cash payments and withdrawals, money transfers, utility, and telco payments to name a few The Nigerian Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme, a not-for-profit initiative backed by UK charity, Shell Foundation, USAID, and UK aid, has supported Infibranches to develop a single payment integration solution for the Nigerian SHS sector that helps facilitate payment collection through a network of agents across Nigeria, including banks and mobile money agents across the payment value chain.

Also commenting, Sam Parker, CEO, Shell Foundation, said: “The initiative’s work with Infibranches has shown how important it is to continue addressing market barriers, enabling enterprises to more quickly expand their life changing energy solutions to households and SMEs across Nigeria.”

All On’s investment will trigger the next phase of Infibranches’ growth by financing inventory and agent acquisition, product and technology development, and provide working capital for business operations towards the company’s distribution of Solar Home Systems for households and commercial users across Nigeria with a special focus in the Niger Delta.

“We are particularly thrilled about this deal because it’s an innovative business model that solves the payments and collections problems that Solar Home System distributors and minigrid developers face across Nigeria,” said Wiebe Boer, All On CEO.

“This partnership merges fintech and renewables in a way we haven’t seen in Nigeria before and will enable tens of thousands of new electricity connections,” he added.

It would be recalled that five Nigeria’s young tech companies had raised a total of $57.65 million in seed funding in July.

This is even as foreign investments in the country’s startup ecosystem continue to grow.

According to the new series of funding compiled by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the investors’ interests are mostly on companies offering financial services with technology, fintechs. From the announcements made in July, four out of the five startups that secured funding are fintechs while one offers health solutions.

Top on the list of the companies that attracted funding in the month under review is fintech startup FairMoney. The company secured a USD 42 million Series B raise to diversify its offerings and expand to ‘become the financial hub for its users.

Tiger Global Management led the round, while existing investors from the company’s previous rounds, DST Partners, Flourish Ventures, Newfund, and Speedinvest, also participated. The investment came after FairMoney raised EUR 10 million Series A in 2019 and EUR 1.2 million seed in 2018.

Similarly, Nigeria rent-reporting fintech Esusu, raised a $10 million Serie A funding round worth $10 million by Motley Fool Ventures with participation from Predictive VC, The Equity Alliance, and other top angel investors. Esusu reports rental payments to major credit bureaus and allows renters to build their credit histories.

The company said it is aiming at serving the underserved populations with the new funding.

Healthtech startup, RxAll, also raised $3.15 million in funding in the month. The startup, which is based in Nigeria and the United States employs deep technology to provide high-quality medication to patients. The new funding is to expand into new countries and further enhance its technology. Launch Africa led the funding round, with participation from SOSV’s HAX and Keisuke Honda’s KSK fund.

