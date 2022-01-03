Nigerian Stock Exchange gains N1.238trn in 2021

Shareholders in quoted firms listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) realised a gain of N1.238 trillion during the year 2021 as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks following improvement on corporate earnings.

Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as the release of corporate earnings spurred buying interests in dividend-paying stocks.

Statistics showed that activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which opened the trading year at N21.058 trillion in market capitalisation and 40.270.72 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2021, closed at December 31st 2022 at N22,296 trillion and 42,716.14 index points, hence has earned a year to date gain of about N1.238 trillion or six per cent year to date.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiment in the market had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the Widespread of the pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

In order to deepen liquidity in the market NGX recently announced the relaunch of its market making program effective 4 October 2021.

This comes on the back of the review of its rules to provide the flexibility to implement diverse market making programmes across all asset classes listed on the Exchange, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Market making occurs when a trading license holder provides continuous two-way quotes – both buy or sell prices – to the market on selected securities during the trading day.

Essentially, market makers display the amount they are willing to buy or sell a security and the guaranteed number of units. Once they receive an order from a buyer, they sell off from their own inventory, ensuring that the order is completed.

NGX market makers across its product classes include ABSA Securities Nigeria, CSL Stockbrokers, Vetiva Securities, Stanbic IBTC Securities, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, FBN Quest Securities, and United Capital Securities.

Speaking about the program, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola stated: “At NGX we are committed to tackling liquidity constraints and ensuring sustained flow of funds in the capital market.

We recognise the importance of liquidity as a driver of participation in our market and are confident that Market Making will ease the barrier of entry and exit, whilst providing a measure of control over volatile price fluctuations.

“As we continue to consider ways to maximise opportunities across our value chain, our goal is to evolve with the increasingly sophisticated needs of our stakeholders and Market Making is just one of the strategies we will deploy in this regard.

