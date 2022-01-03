nngx
News Top Stories

Nigerian Stock Exchange gains N1.238trn in 2021

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Shareholders in quoted firms listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) realised a gain of N1.238 trillion during the year 2021 as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks following improvement on corporate earnings.

 

Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as the release of corporate earnings spurred buying interests in dividend-paying stocks.

 

Statistics showed that activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which opened the trading year at N21.058 trillion in market capitalisation and 40.270.72 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2021, closed at December 31st 2022 at N22,296 trillion and 42,716.14 index points, hence has earned a year to date gain of about N1.238 trillion or six per cent year to date.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiment in the market had also grown following crave to increase  capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the Widespread of the pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

In order to deepen liquidity in the market NGX recently announced the relaunch of its market making program effective 4 October 2021.

 

This comes on the back of the review of its rules to provide the flexibility to implement diverse market making programmes across all asset classes listed on the Exchange, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

 

Market making occurs when a trading license holder provides continuous two-way quotes – both buy or sell prices – to the market on selected securities during the trading day.

 

Essentially, market makers display the amount they are willing to buy or sell a security and the guaranteed number of units. Once they receive an order from a buyer, they sell off from their own inventory, ensuring that the order is completed.

 

NGX market makers across its product classes include ABSA Securities Nigeria, CSL Stockbrokers, Vetiva Securities, Stanbic IBTC Securities, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, FBN Quest Securities, and United Capital Securities.

 

Speaking about the program, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola stated: “At NGX we are committed to tackling liquidity constraints and ensuring sustained flow of funds in the capital market.

 

We recognise the importance of liquidity as a driver of participation in our market and are confident that Market Making will ease the barrier of entry and exit, whilst providing a measure of control over volatile price fluctuations.

 

“As we continue to consider ways to maximise opportunities across our value chain, our goal is to evolve with the increasingly sophisticated needs of our stakeholders and Market Making is just one of the strategies we will deploy in this regard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Daily Trust invites nominations for African of the Year 2020 Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading independent newspaper in Nigeria, DAILY TRUST, has called for nominations of exemplary personalities for the coveted African of the Year 2020. Nominations are open from August 24, 2020 to midnight of October 24, 2020.   In a statement issued at the weekend, Ag. CEO of Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST, Mr. […]
News

CBN trains stakeholders on SMEs in Kebb

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organised a two-day workshop on Small and Medium Enterprises in Kebbi State.   The workshop, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital yesterday, had the aim of streamlining small scale businesses in the state and in Nigeria as an entity. Organised by the Corporate Communication Department […]
News Top Stories

NAFDAC approves Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Nigeria. The NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after the agency gave a nod for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab in the country. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced this during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica