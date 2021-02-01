Nigerian stock investors gain N1.13trn in January

The Nigerian stock market ended the first month of 2021 on an impressive note, as investors continue to increase their buying pressure, especially on bluechip stocks. The equities benchmark recorded its highest return, rising 5.3 per cent to become the Africa’s best performing stock market year-todate.

Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse last week, as the gradual release of corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks.

This was further strengthened by the outcome of the MPC meeting which reinforced the theme of “lower for longer” yields in the FI market. Accordingly, the All- Share Index jumped by 3.4 per cent w/w to close at 42,412.66 points the highest level since March 2018.

Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which opened the trading year at N21.058 trillion in market capitalisation and 40,270.72 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2021 closed the month at N22.188 trillion and 42,412 index points, hence has earned a year to date gain of about N1.1330 trillion or 5.3 per cent year to date.

According to Bloomberg, it is another bottom left top right finish as the ASI ended the week, and month of January in green territory.

“The index kept a clean sheet all week, up +58bps on Friday, and +3.44 per cent w/w. MTN +3.43 per cent instrumental to Friday’s performance on sustained domestic demand, as the ticker recorded a new alltime high of N181.00. Equities ended the month +5.32 per cent firmer.

In USD terms (+7.10 per cent), the NSE ranked 7th according to Bloomberg World Equities Index ranking. “Oil &Gas stocks finally halted the weeklong losing streak to finish higher, +0.63 per cent. Ardova +8.57 per cent and Oando +2.50 per cent providing support. All other sectors were also finished in green, save for Industrials, with a marginal decline of -8bps,” the report said.

The growth in market capitalization during the year was due to positive sentiment by investors following sustained activation of business continuity process and other innovations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NSE amidst COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country.

Also is the sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had voted to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting recently.

Market analysts believed the renewed sentiment in the local bourse market had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the widespread of the pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

According to analysts at Codros Capital, “With the outcome of the MPC meeting aligning with market expectations amid negative real returns in the fixed income market, we expect risk-averse investors to recalibrate their portfolio towards fundamentally sound stocks with attractive dividend yields.

“However, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the fragility of the macroeconomic environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” they said.

