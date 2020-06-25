Sports

Nigerian striker happy to join Greek outfit AEK Athens  

Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens.
The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.
The striker, however, put pen to paper for a three year deal with the Greek giants and joins the growing list of Nigerian players plying their trades in the league.
Speaking on his move to the Athens Olympic Stadium outfit, the young forward said: “It is a great move (the transfer to AEK) and I am happy to be here,” he told the club’s official website.
“To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay, so I’m happy to be here.”
“I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me,” he said.
Enobakhare, who was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt, had loan spells at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, and Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock.

