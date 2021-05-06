Nigerian students in Volcanic Caribbean Island’ll return – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, assured that the National Assembly would ensure that Nigerian students currently stranded in the Southern Caribbean nation hit by volcanic explosions were safely brought back home. Lawan gave the assurance in response to a request for intervention by the Consul General of the Island Nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Levi Odoe, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly. He said: “Let me commiserate with you on the volcanic eruptions that took place in the Island. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a country that is very friendly with our country Nigeria over a long time. We have many bilateral and multilateral interactions and we appreciate your cooperation, support and partnership over time with our country.”
Related Articles
Lawmakers didn’t receive N20m palliative from NDDC –Senate
…demands immediate retraction, apology The Senate, yesterday, denied the allegation that members of the National Assembly were beneficiaries of COVID- 19 palliatives from the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC). The apex legislative chamber, in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, challenged the Executive Director (Projects), NDDC, Cairo Ojuogboh, to provide evidence to back […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Nigeria records seven more deaths
Daily deaths from COVID-19 in Nigeria seem to be resurging after almost two weeks of low figures as seven people died from the disease on Sunday. The seven deaths on Sunday raised the fatalities in the country to 2,048 in total. This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll make Zamfara crime-free, says CP
The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, CP Abutu Yaro, has announced the readiness of his command to work closely with the host communities, enhance synergy with other security agencies and journalists, with a view to promoting lasting peace, security and the safety in the state. CP Abutu, who took over the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)