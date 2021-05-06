Nigerian students in Volcanic Caribbean Island’ll return – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, assured that the National Assembly would ensure that Nigerian students currently stranded in the Southern Caribbean nation hit by volcanic explosions were safely brought back home. Lawan gave the assurance in response to a request for intervention by the Consul General of the Island Nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Levi Odoe, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly. He said: “Let me commiserate with you on the volcanic eruptions that took place in the Island. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a country that is very friendly with our country Nigeria over a long time. We have many bilateral and multilateral interactions and we appreciate your cooperation, support and partnership over time with our country.”

Like this: Like Loading...