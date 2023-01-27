Education

Nigerian students risk deportation over UK study policy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

 

Following a dispute between the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman and the Department of Education, Nigerian and other immigrant students in the UK may face a significant danger of deportation after completing their education.

An online news portal on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Braverman was attempting to limit the length of the time international students can remain in the UK after graduating.

Immigrants can currently stay in Britain for two years after graduating from their studies.

However, Braverman’s proposal to reduce that to only six months; after which they must have skilled employment that qualifies them for a work visa; or leave the UK, is reportedly facing opposition from the Department for Education.

The Daily Mail further stated that the development is the latest twist in a long-running row over foreign student numbers.

The media house stated: “Braverman has committed to cut immigration and ‘substantially reduce’ the number of unskilled foreign workers coming to Britain; from 239,000 to the ‘tens of thousands’.

“As part of that, she wants to reduce the number of international students who can apply for a graduate post-study work visa; which allows any student who has passed their degree to remain and work in the UK for at least two years.

“But education officials fear this will make the UK less attractive to foreign students; who pay far more than UK students for their courses and are a major source of income for universities.”

According to recently disclosed data from the UK Home office; the number of study visas granted to Nigerians surged by 222.8%; with 65,929 being awarded as of June 2022 as opposed to 20,427 during the same period in 2021.

Similar to this, an investigation by SBM intelligence claims that Nigerian students; as well as their dependents in the UK made an estimated £1.9 billion contribution to the country’s economy.

Approximately £680,620,000 was reported to have been paid in school fees for the 2021–2022 academic year; with working spouses of the students contributing an additional £54.3 million in taxes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

NIJ Provost urges NIPR graduates to utilise opportunities in profession

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) at Ogba, Ikeja, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has urged fresh graduates of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to utilise opportunities in their profession. This was as he said that opportunities abound in the public relations profession for the brave and bold.   Speaking as chairman […]
Education

Benue’s best 2020 WASSCE student gets N.5m, missed UTME

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A 16-year-old student of St. Paul’s Secondary School in Otukpo, Benue State, Joy Abahi Amuh, who emerged as the Best Graduating Student of Benue State origin in the 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been awarded N500,000.   The student was said to have missed the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), […]
Education

Govt, EWAN, experts, others unite against insecurity in schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

 Minister: Govt not deterred to create good environment for education   We’re committed to achieving safe schools in the country – Experts SUMMIT Given the rising cases of insecurity due to activities of bandits, Boko Haram, herdsmen and other hoodlums plaguing the country, critical stakeholders in the education sector last week gathered to interrogate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica