Nigerian students risk deportation over UK study policy

Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

Following a dispute between the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman and the Department of Education, Nigerian and other immigrant students in the UK may face a significant danger of deportation after completing their education.

An online news portal on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Braverman was attempting to limit the length of the time international students can remain in the UK after graduating.

Immigrants can currently stay in Britain for two years after graduating from their studies.

However, Braverman’s proposal to reduce that to only six months; after which they must have skilled employment that qualifies them for a work visa; or leave the UK, is reportedly facing opposition from the Department for Education.

The Daily Mail further stated that the development is the latest twist in a long-running row over foreign student numbers.

The media house stated: “Braverman has committed to cut immigration and ‘substantially reduce’ the number of unskilled foreign workers coming to Britain; from 239,000 to the ‘tens of thousands’.

“As part of that, she wants to reduce the number of international students who can apply for a graduate post-study work visa; which allows any student who has passed their degree to remain and work in the UK for at least two years.

“But education officials fear this will make the UK less attractive to foreign students; who pay far more than UK students for their courses and are a major source of income for universities.”

According to recently disclosed data from the UK Home office; the number of study visas granted to Nigerians surged by 222.8%; with 65,929 being awarded as of June 2022 as opposed to 20,427 during the same period in 2021.

Similar to this, an investigation by SBM intelligence claims that Nigerian students; as well as their dependents in the UK made an estimated £1.9 billion contribution to the country’s economy.

Approximately £680,620,000 was reported to have been paid in school fees for the 2021–2022 academic year; with working spouses of the students contributing an additional £54.3 million in taxes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...