Nigerian telcos roll out common shortcodes for all services

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

All telecom service providers in Nigeria including the MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others have started using common codes for their services as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The common codes known as harmonised shortcodes are to be henceforth used by all the network providers in the country to ease customers’ experience. The initiative was made by the NCC as part of its regulatory activities to ensure that the network service consumers are at ease with uniformed shortcodes across all networks. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), in a statement yesterday, announced that the telecom operators have begun the implementation of the initiative.

Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno.   At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
Ukraine War: Russia admits Kherson ‘tense’ under shelling

Posted on Author Reporter

  The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine says the situation in the southern city of Kherson is “difficult” and residents are to be evacuated. General Sergei Surovikin said Ukrainian troops using Himars rockets were hitting the city’s infrastructure and housing. He spoke on Russian state TV, reports the BBC. “The Russian army will above […]
Academics, security experts task FG on balanced, unbiased approach to war against insecurity

Posted on Author Chima Nwafo

A gathering of scholars, security experts and other stakeholders at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State have attributed the escalating war against insecurity across the country to the absence of balance and unbiased approach by the Federal Government, noting that terrorism as currently experienced in the country tops the list of critical issues that […]

