Nigerian telcos roll out common shortcodes for all services

All telecom service providers in Nigeria including the MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others have started using common codes for their services as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The common codes known as harmonised shortcodes are to be henceforth used by all the network providers in the country to ease customers’ experience. The initiative was made by the NCC as part of its regulatory activities to ensure that the network service consumers are at ease with uniformed shortcodes across all networks. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), in a statement yesterday, announced that the telecom operators have begun the implementation of the initiative.
Related Articles
Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno. At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ukraine War: Russia admits Kherson ‘tense’ under shelling
The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine says the situation in the southern city of Kherson is “difficult” and residents are to be evacuated. General Sergei Surovikin said Ukrainian troops using Himars rockets were hitting the city’s infrastructure and housing. He spoke on Russian state TV, reports the BBC. “The Russian army will above […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Academics, security experts task FG on balanced, unbiased approach to war against insecurity
A gathering of scholars, security experts and other stakeholders at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State have attributed the escalating war against insecurity across the country to the absence of balance and unbiased approach by the Federal Government, noting that terrorism as currently experienced in the country tops the list of critical issues that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)