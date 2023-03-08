Nigerian telcos roll out common shortcodes for all services

All telecom service providers in Nigeria including the MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others have started using common codes for their services as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The common codes known as harmonised shortcodes are to be henceforth used by all the network providers in the country to ease customers’ experience. The initiative was made by the NCC as part of its regulatory activities to ensure that the network service consumers are at ease with uniformed shortcodes across all networks. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), in a statement yesterday, announced that the telecom operators have begun the implementation of the initiative.

