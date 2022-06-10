Nigerian telecom sector attracts $582.29m FDIs in 2 years

Despite the unconducive business environment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Nigerian telecommunication sector has attracted $582.29million (N349.37billion) between January 2020 and March 2022. The sector’s FDIs increased in the first quarter of 2022 after declining for five years consecutively.

The investment increased by 2.6 per cent in 2022, over what was recorded in the previous year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the sector attracted $57.79 million foreign direct investments in the first quarter of 2022. The bureau noted that the FDI showed a 2.6 per cent incompared with the $56.28 million the sector attracted in corresponding period of 2021. The NBS data revealed that the funds attracted by the telecoms sector accounted for 3.67 per cent of the total capital importation in the first quarter of this year, which stood at $1.57 billion.

In 2021, foreign investments in the telecoms sector stood at $107.5 million, a 287 per cent decline compared with $417 million recorded in 2020. The sector had been consistently recording a decline in foreign investments over the last five years, despite the government’s efforts to bring foreign investors into telecoms, especially through various broadband infrastructure initiatives.

The effort geared toward increasing foreign investment in the sector was not fruitful. Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has continued to dwindle with the sector, recording its lowest third quarter investment in the past three years. The 2017 third quarter capital importation report showed that the sector recorded $33.43million investment, indicating a 85.7 per cent depreciation year-onyear. Quarter-on-quarter, the telecommunications investment declined by 80.8 per cent from $174.18million that it attracted in the second quarter of last year. Annual FDI into the sector started its downward trend in 2015 when it decreased by 5.7per cent from $994.3million in 2014 to $938.13million in 2015. It again declined marginally by 0.7 per cent from $938.13million in 2015 to $931.20million at the end of 2016. Industry analysts attributed the previous poor performance of the sector to economic instability preventing investors from making good investment decisions.

They believed that the potential foreign investors were not encouraged by government policies, coupled with multiple taxes as they did not want to risk their investments in an unconducive business environment. The President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, emphasised that multiple taxes had been the major factor affecting the sector and limiting its potential to develop the national economy. He noted that there were about 30 taxes and levies being imposed on telecommunications companies at the federal, state and local government levels. Ogunbanjo said that the multiple taxes were taking its toll on business and would have a multiplier effect on call tariff, if not checked.

The president stressed that government had to alleviate the challenges facing the sector to attract more foreign investment and also encourage the indigenous investors. According to him, there should be review of some of the government policies.

He noted that the increase in the FDI in the first quarter of 2022 could be due to curiosity of investors to invest after the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, said that regulatory issues such as multiple taxation and levies imposed by government at the federal, state and local government levels were unattractive to investors.

