Nigerian to die by hanging for killing nurse in Malaysia

A Malaysian High Court yesterday ordered a Nigerian man to be sent to the gallows to be hanged after finding him guilty of murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse two years ago, Malay Mail reports. Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence on Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 38, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts. However, he allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, when reading out the decision, he said, the testimony by the accused that he left the victim’s house on May 8, 2019, contradicted footage of a closed-circuit television camera at the Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya which recorded him leaving the premises the following day (May 9). “Hence, the testimony by the accused that he was no longer with the victim on May 8, 2019, and had left the residence by then, is merely a denial,“ he said.

