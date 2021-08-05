Nigerian to die by hanging for killing nurse in Malaysia

A Malaysian High Court yesterday ordered a Nigerian man to be sent to the gallows to be hanged after finding him guilty of murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse two years ago, Malay Mail reports. Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence on Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 38, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts. However, he allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, when reading out the decision, he said, the testimony by the accused that he left the victim’s house on May 8, 2019, contradicted footage of a closed-circuit television camera at the Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya which recorded him leaving the premises the following day (May 9). “Hence, the testimony by the accused that he was no longer with the victim on May 8, 2019, and had left the residence by then, is merely a denial,“ he said.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Politicians overheating polity – NIPR Boss
The current insecurity and divisive agitations moving like a whirlwind across the country have been attributed to the habitual selfish interests of politicians who are persistently over-heating the polity. The National President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, who disclosed this recently in Bauchi, during the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 22nd virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, are physically present. Seven ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC to INEC Chair: Voter education, sensitization, panacea for credible election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his reappointment and Senate’s confirmation as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that he should take seriously voter’s education and sensitization. The party also charged him to consolidate on the technological innovations introduced by the Commission to improve the outcome […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)