Nigerian tour operator celebrates ‘darkness to light’ in Ado Awaye

One of the twin basic problems bedeviling tourist sites in Nigeria are accessibility and power, especially for those situated in the far flung rural areas of the country. This has greatly hindered patronage of these attractions, therefore, denying the communities the attendant benefits in terms of development and boost of their economy. One of such attractions that have for years suffered such fate is Ado Awaye Suspended Lake (Also known as Iyake Hanging Lake), which is located in Ado Awaye, a rural community in Oyo State.

Interestingly, the suspended lake is one of the two of its kind globally recognised suspended or hanging lakes. While the other hanging lake in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado is globally celebrated and the people reaping bountifully from it, however, the case of that of Ado Awaye is different as its importance is lost on the people and the government.

Only few people, particularly tour operators, are aware of its huge potential and had over the years made frenetic efforts at promoting it as a tourist attraction but without much success. This is as a result of the community lacking basic amenities, one of which is power supply, which makes it difficult to promote tour to the community and site. However, one tour operator over the years has persisted with not only promoting tour to Ado Awaye but making efforts to ensure that electricity is brought to the community.

Finally, he and others can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has heeded their cries and installed electricity in the community, thereby opening the door to tourism and other businesses in the rural community. David Atabo, a tour operator and founder of ComeMakeWeGo Africa, who since 2018 has been promoting and marketing tour to Ado Awaye and fighting to have the community electrified narrates the journey from ‘darkness to light’ and what it portends for the community and Ado Awaye Suspended Lake.

He envisioned the location as a hiking destination for overnight stay by tourists: ‘‘When my team (ComeMakeWeGo Africa) and I started marketing Ado-Awaye, as a great hiking destination, a core of our plan was to ensure overnight stay in the destination. We knew there were challenges to face, but, we also knew the goal.

‘‘We had gone to meet the managers of the two motels located in the community, our meeting with the managers led to the improvement of their facilities – new bed sheets, curtains, cleaner toilets, to mention a few. ‘‘We then donated dozens of waste bins which were strategically placed around the destination to ensure tourists keep the destination clean.’’ But despite those laudable improvements, there was still a challenge to achieving their dream destination. ‘‘But here was the issue of no electricity,’’ he says, as he then outlined steps taken to resolve the issue. ‘‘We made negotiations with the motels to run their generators from 7pm-12am whenever we brought a guest. But this didn’t make sense in the long run as a tourist gets uneasy after 12am. Also, hike in petrol price made it uneconomical for the motels to run.

‘‘In partnership with the king of the destination, HRM Oba (Revd) Ademola Olugbile Folakanmi, Makuledoye 11, Iludero1 (Alado of Ado-Awaye), we got intentional about dealing with the electricity challenge and so, work began, letters and meetings here and there.’’ Years after, an elated Atabor is happy to announce that ‘‘It has all paid off.

‘‘Thanks to the tourists who have visited Ado Awaye while it was in darkness, now, there is light, let’s #RestartTourism at Ado Awaye. ‘‘Thanks to the Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Makinde, who understands the value that can be generated from tourism if fully harnessed by the state. ‘‘Thanks to the paramount ruler in Ado Awaye, HRM Oba (Revd) Ademola Olugbile Folakanmi, Makuledoye 11, Iludero1 and Araromi Local Council Development Area.

We at ComeMakeWeGo Africa believe that any development can only be sustainable when the locals themselves understand and accept it. ‘‘And this, of course, has been displayed by the cooperation of the king and the people of Ado Awaye.

‘‘Thanks to every tour operator who has brought in hikers into Ado Awaye, everyone you brought was a reason why the electrification of Ado Awaye was made urgent and acted upon swiftly. With advanced cooperation, tourism development in Nigeria is sure.’’ Beside the electricity, Atabo outlines other features of the community and should make it a first choice for hikers, mountaineers and other tourists seeking for adventure, especially wishing to explore nature at its pristine setting. ‘‘Ado Awaye is peaceful, has good roads, now, there is electricity. Imagine what you can do when you visit Ado Awaye. ‘‘Ado Awaye is the spec. Visit Ado Awaye and see the light.’’

