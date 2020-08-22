NIGERIAN TOURISM; Operators call for fresh start to aid rebound

COVID – 19 pandemic offered operators in the tourism sector the opportunity to introspect on the fortunes of the sector and project into the future, with series of zoom conferences staged by different individuals and groups in the sector. Some of the notable of such webinar conferences were the ones staged by: Omololu- Olumuyiwa (President, ANJET), Olufemi Lawson (CEO, Skyview Communications), Lola Adefope (MD, Business Travel Management), Toni Ukachukwu (Publisher, Aviators Africa) and Efetobo Awhana (Founder, Nigeria Travel Week) as well as in partnership with 2wenty2 Hospitality. While a cross-section of operators from the different fields of tourism operations including the public sector participated in the conference, with the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker, in attendance all through the sessions.

Tagged Post COVID – 19: A fresh start for tourism in Nigeria, the group between June and July held a total of seven meetings with two general meetings while the others were sector specific meetings to decipher the issues and opportunities for collaboration among the different sectors. In a communiqué of its deliberations recently made public, the group clearly demonstrated its understanding of the myriad of problems facing the sector while recommendations steps that need to be taken by both the private and public sectors to immediate effect a change in the fortunes of the sector if the nation and individual operators must reap the benefits accruing from the sector.

Preamble:

The devastation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has come with a silver lining for Nigeria; an opportunity to look inwards and activate domestic tourism. As we battle the virus and work towards a cure or vaccine, we need to strategize on the ways to boost our economy especially with the issues with our hitherto saving crude oil.

Observations

The participants observed that: Lack of legal framework for tourism in Nigeria is a problem hampering the growth of tourism in Nigeria. It erodes confidence of investors and breeds discontinuity of policies and projects to grow tourism; Transportation service providers, including airlines, boat operators and road transporters, do not have enough content of the tourism attractions of Nigeria in their on-board magazines. Government has not taken serious actions to implement the Nigeria Tourism Development Masterplan developed by UNWTO for Nigeria in 2006; Poor infrastructure, security challenges and poor perception of the country are factors hindering the growth of domestic tourism. There is no high level public/private sector platform to engage government on policies and development of tourism in Nigeria just like the erstwhile Presidential Council on Tourism; Nigeria is not taking advantage of our strong Diaspora to drive tourism. Progress has been made with the introduction of tourist visas but the industry stakeholders have not been carried along and awareness is still low. Visa hurdles at various embassies of Nigeria is a huge turn-off for tourists; The Nigerian tourism trade channel is broken, with little or no collaboration to sell domestic tourism products. There is no special fund for tourism as exists in other countries; There is very little marketing and knowledge of Nigeria as a leisure destination, especially across the travel trade channels; Tourism stakeholders often promote their products in isolation of the destination, with no CSR projects to support local tourism attractions and assets. The popularity of our entertainment and celebrities is not been converted to pull tourists to destination Nigeria; and There is no calendar of events and festivals to attract tourists all year round.

Recommendations/action points

The recommendations from the meetings are as follows: A dedicated ministry for tourism should be created and managed by tourism professionals to boost the revenue diversification drive of government via tourism; Steps should be taken to establish a legal framework for tourism and start the chronological implementation of the Nigeria Tourism Masterplan. A special tourism fund should be created for the peculiar needs of the tourism sector both from private and public sector; consolidation of all the tourism sites public and private and the stories behind them, and plan annual activities that involve the community and have them visible on one platform. Establish standards for tour operations and strengthen the B2B channels in the domestic tourism chain; Embark on massive training for the travel trade on domestic tourism products including FAM trips for all sectors; Invest in intense marketing campaign from all ends to build the curiosity. Establish private sector initiative to support public sector arrangements to ensure the maintenance of tourism attractions with decent rest room and other facilities, places to eat, activities and easy to pay options; Encourage special local rates where possible to boost local acceptance. Tour operators to design guaranteed departure tours to encourage planning and drive down the cost of domestic tours; Promote a great service culture and the importance of high levels of hospitality in the tourism industry; Establish private sector protocols for health, safety and security in tourism operations. Design a project/campaign to introduce domestic tour packages to schools and workers; and Initiate comprehensive campaign inclusive of social and electronic media influencing components by celebrities, radio and TV shows and other contents for tourism.

Like this: Like Loading...