Nigerian tourism stakeholders to minister,NTDC DG: 2020 was a catastrophe

For the travel and tourism world, 2019 finished on a high note with global tourism recording about four per cent growth as projected for the year, translating to 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals.

Following this sustained growth over the last one decade, the expectation for 2020 was high with continued growth of four per cent and above projected. However, this hope was dashed when in the beginning of the year, the world was hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), originating from China. And like a wild harmattan fire, it spread across the world, resulting in a lockdown; ban and restriction on travels, thus putting a lid on travel and tourism activities.

In Nigeria, the issue of palliatives and economic stimulants were approached with tentative steps, which saw both the federal and state governments issuing palliatives and the setting up of the economic sustainability committee headed by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; capturing a number of sectors and industries but with the tourism sector completely left out of the plan.

Before the setting up of the economic sustainability fund by the Federal Government, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has put forward a position paper, detailing measures to be put in place to keep tourism businesses afloat.

One of these measures was the demand for the setting up a N150 billion fund for the sector as FTAN disclosed that its members in the hospitality businesses were losing N2 billion daily with 2.5 jobs in the sector at stake. But unfortunately, the position paper put forward by it was totally neglected by the government, with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is in charge of tourism sector and the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker, who is in charge of the government apex parastatal for the development and promotion of tourism, looking the other way and failing to make a case for the sector.

This led to agitation by stakeholders in the sector and in a kneel- jerk reaction to stem the reactions from the stakeholders, Mohammed hurriedly set up a post-COVID- 19 Initiatives Committee on the Creative Industry on May 19, 2020.

However, members from the tourism sector and other industries were left out of the committee. Again, it took agitation from the tourism stakeholders and others for the minister to include two persons from tourism in the committee. Interestingly, the committee has since submitted it report with another committee set up to review its report and made recommendations for implementation to the minister, and nothing has been heard of the report till now.

Aside of this half measures taken by the minister, nothing else was done in the course of 2020 to attend to the sector by way of policy direction to stimulate activities in the sector or help to cushion the negative impact of COVID -19 on the operators, with many of them going bankrupt and closing shops.

This deafening silence and lack of initiative on the part of the minister to help lift tourism was also pronounced in NTDC, with Coker and his team going underground. As the front man of tourism, it was expected that he would engage with the stakeholders and together they would both draw up plans to stimulate tourism and keep alive the operators, but nothing was done by him as he simply went quiet as has been his character since taken over the leadership of NTDC close to four years now.

In the absence of the ministry and NTDC living up to their responsibilities, the private operators were left to fend for themselves the best way they could in order to keep their businesses and hope alive.

A few were able to turn the bend while those who could not had to close shops. One of the fallouts of these developments was the fact that few others, particularly the tour operators turned their sights to domestic tourism and started promoting tour packages as never witnessed before in the history of tourism in Nigeria to different locations within the country.

While the tourism sector and its operators were consigned to the backwaters of history, with the minister and NTDC’S DG playing Russian roulette, the aviation sector was being stimulated and propelled to stay alive with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, putting up a strong case for the sector. This led to the doling out of N4 billion as palliatives to Nigerian airline owners and capping that action with the recent extension of financial succour to the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) to assist its registered members cushion their losses and reflate their businesses.

In retrospect, many of the tourism stakeholders described 2020 as the year of the locust in tourism, condemning the total lack of interest and non – initiative displayed by both the ministry and NTDC in developing and promoting tourism as well as helping them to sustain their businesses at such a critical year. The summation by them is that Mohammed and Coker are both failures if their performance in 2020 is anything to judge by, declaring them as not worthy to occupy the positions that they both currently occupy as they lack both the capacity and needed resourcefulness as well as patriotic zeal to lead as the two front men for tourism in this critical time.

The ministry and NTDC have failed tourism- Jamiu

The tourism sector is at the lowest ebb as we all know that tourism is all about movements, visit to one attraction or the other, meeting people, which goes contrary to COVID- 19 rules and regulations. So, the tourism sector is badly afected.

It is very unfortunate and sad, if a government can neglect a sector that takes off several thousand of citizens from the labour market. For a sector that boost the internally generated revenue (IGR) of any government and then giving palliatives to other sectors and neglecting the tourism sector. This is so unfortunate. There is no doubting the fact, that the ministry and NTDC have failed the sector.

It was obvious from the start of the life of this administration in 2015 when tourism was put under the Information and Culture Ministry that tourism was relegated to the background and it was therefore, meant to fail and not succeed.

*Oluomo Talabi Jamiu, secretary, Lagos Hoteliers Association (LHA)

Govt response left much to be desired-Kabir

The unprecedented COVID -19 came with a big bang, creating uncertainties, fears and big losses with its deadly blows to all sectors of the economy. The tourism industry was worst hit because of the nature of the industry which requires movement.

Over 3.5 million Nigerians were forced to cancel or postpone their trips, which resulted in jobs and revenues loss of well over $0.65billion. The rising incidence of banditry and kidnappings added to our woes, reaching an alarming and unprecedented level. The response of government left much to be desired. There were measures taken to alleviate the situation which were poorly handled and managed.

The little palliative given to the people would have been better applied in addressing multiple issues confronting the industry. Tourism is one of the surest ways of making substantial contributions to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Many of the countries of the world would have been worse off without tourism. Our infrastructures are dismally poor. The tourist sites are barely accessible.

*Malan Kabir, is former president of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) and now one of its board members

The ministry was not there for us when we needed it most -Sumonu

The Nigerian tourism industry has been in a challenging state since the advent of COVID – 19 and you will agree with me that we are arguably the worst hit sector of the economy. Most of the players are down with numerous challenges, ranging from unserviceable loans, unpaid staff salaries, equipment and machines rejuvenation, spring cleaning challenge, to lack of operational funds.

Honestly, a lot of knowledge sharing need to be done with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on the need for proper placement and understanding of tourism and its allied businesses’ contributions to the economy. We as industry players must assist the government to turn their eyes to the reality if they pretend not to see. The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture response to the industry players needs to be improved on as the industry players do not see the ministry as a shoulder to rely on.

The ministry was not there for us when we needed it most and it was apparent that if not for the cry of some industry players we may not have been recognised as a sector with huge need to revamp our businesses. Till date, some of these businesses have not started operating.

NTDC is in charge of marketing and promotion of tourism and related business alongside other responsibilities. But the NTDC must be challenged as it was clearly a low year for them. *Dauud Gbenga Sumonu, coordinator, Lagos State chapter, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, and managing consultant, CompleteHospitalityServiceLimited

Minister wasn’t forthcoming while NTDC was quiet – Uko

In 2020, the unimaginable happened. Not just the coronavirus but the subsequent lockdown killed whatever type of tourism and travel business that was available. Nigeria bore the full brunt of it as we did not have a viable domestic tourism environment prior to then. Most of the tourism businesses were international though domestic travels thrived but it was just the transport and hospitality aspects. Domestic tours were almost nonexistent.

COVID -19 was extremely bad news for events and leisure tourism. So, 2020 was the year the locust ate for tourism in Nigeria. Initially, one was excited that the minis-ter set up a committee to look at the issues.

This committee had a very public outing and we settled down expecting that help has arrived but as at today January 25, we are still waiting. Another more detailed subcommittee was set up through the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, that collated the impact and possible solutions but nothing concrete has been heard from the committee. Some of us have written to the DG of NCAC to protest the silence since we submitted our reports.

NTDC that is directly in charge of tourism had been silent so far. Nothing has been heard from that side not even a message to stakeholders. At least, the minister had some body movement.

The DGs of NCAC and NIHOTOUR reached out to the industry one way or the other but NTDC has been too quiet. The year 2020 was a wonky year in the already shaky relationship between the government agencies and the stakeholders. No pleasant memories. *Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and project director, Naija7 Wonders

NTDC should’ve engaged stakeholders – Shopitan

2020 is a year I believe every practitioner in the tourism sector would want to forget quickly. COVID-19 brought the industry to a halt. As you know, tourism is all about movements and this was restricted to its barest minimum. Restaurants, tourist sites, clubs, beaches, hotels, and others were all shut down. What everyone thought was going to be a few weeks’ issue became an almost a year problem.

But applause to some of the leaders in the sector who took the initiatives to engage practitioners in meaningful conversations and I believe this helped a little in keeping the sanity of members.

I think our government can still do more with response to the shock that this pandemic brought about. I believed NTDC should have taken the lead in engaging practitioners by organising virtual conferences to rub minds with the aim of finding a way out for the secto.r A sector that contributes an average of 10 per cent to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) needs more attention in Nigeria. Governments at federal, states and local levels need to engage.

It should be more of consulting with stakeholders; asking major questions like: “Where do we go from here”; and How do we get our local tourism working”. Questions like these should have been asked and trust me, it would have gone a long way in helping and bringing hope to the practitioners. *Tosin Shopitan, general manager, Veeta Travels Limited

NTDC is hamstrung by Supreme Court ruling

Tourism had its own share of the devastating pandemic as many prospective tourists could not travel outside their domains. In essence, ambitions of tourists could not be met. Hotels all over Nigeria received low patronage and the effect of course, translated to low revenue. Tourism has indeed

suffered, most especially community cultural commemorations of festivals and carnivals. I cannot precisely say why the tourism industry was not in the forefront but I must sincerely point out that NTDC has been sidelined probably because of the Supreme Court of Nigeria ruling of July 19, 2013 that empowered states to superintendent over tourism and hotel classifications rather than by the NTDC or any other federal government agency.

*Otunba Ayo Olumoko, CEO/ MD, Infogem Limited and vicepresident, South-West region, FTAN

Tourism is insignificant to Buhari’s govt – Awofeso

I didn’t see any meaningful response from both the Ministry of Information and Culture and NTDC. It simply shows how insignificant the tourism sector is to the administration. The creative industry committee, which generated some praise for the government has turned out to be an exercise in cheap publicity as nothing has been heard of the report it submitted, and nobody appears to be asking any question. If there was ever some hope that the creative sector would be taken seriously after the devastating effects of the pandemic, all of that has faded away. Nigeria, simply, is not interested to make the creative industry a key pillar of economic and rural development. The states have not fared any better. Both federal organs (Ministry of Information and Culture and NTDC) have failed the industry and the countless people who continue to put their best foot forward. Other than the fanciful statements being issued every now and then, there is practically no sign that government has any strategic plan for growing domestic tourism or the creative sector, which is both a shame and unbelievable.

*Pelu Awofeso, award winning journalist, is publisher of TRAVU; tourism promotion and media content specialist

NTDC was a disappointment – Zakari

We ended the year 2020 with mixed feelings, Even though domestic tourism picked up a great deal, a chunk of practitioners whose businesses are dependent on inbound traffic are still suffering, including travel agents, as a result of epileptic aviation services across the globe. 2020 will be a year in our minds forever. The Ministry of Information and Culture and NTDC didn’t lived up to expectation in my opinion. A committee was set up for the “creative industry” and its report submitted but we are yet to see implementation of the recommendations. A medicine may come after we have all died and there may be no businesses to take the pills. The NTDC is the one that I will blame to some extent because they have not exerted and pushed for the industry all through the pandemic and in the scheme of things in the Nigerian economy. This posture of the corporation, therefore, puts tourism on the back seat of affairs when it comes to economic packages. I would say that NTDC failed tourism and the practitioners in 2020 more than the ministry. NTDC by its mandate is supposed to facilitate and stand up for tourism but we did not see that from the agency in 2020. We didn’t see NTDC engage in any initiative to help practitioners navigate through the tough times neither did we hear her voice in canvassing for tourism industry in any of the government initiatives and programmes.

*Hassan Zakari, president, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN)

Ministry’s response, NTDC’s bad leadership shocking- George

The state of the tourism industry in Nigeria is in shambles, bereaved of ideas and leadership crisis. There is leadership crisis in both the public and private sector settings. If not, how can one swallow the fact that tourism as the second largest employer of labour in the country after agriculture; as well as responsible for 35 per cent purchase of agriculture produce in the country, and yet the sector is not accorded any preferred status. As relevant as the sector is, there is no ministry for it, no regular attention except when there are visitors to be entertained is when officials only use the cultural elements for their pleasure, in an anachronistic and irresponsible manner, nothing else. Sadly, the private sector leadership only murmurs in their closet because no one wants to step on toes as the case may be, thereby putting in peril their investments and that of their shareholders. It’s also incomprehensible that investors in the sector would keep quiet while the government lacks directions without raising a voice. The response of the ministry and the poor leadership at NTDC is shocking and unbelievable. Like the popular axiom that the ‘morning dew tells what the day would look like’, I was not expecting any sound judgment and action from both the ministry and its agency as both have demonstrated consistently lack of understanding of the sector.

*Lucky Onoriode George, publisher, African Travel Time magazine

Govt has shown lack of understanding- Awhana

The advent of tourism of COVID -19 in 2020 had mixed effects for the tourism industry. On one hand it brought about a lot more attention to domestic tourism because people could not travel out of the country as much as in the past due to restrictions and fear of contracting COVID – 19. It forced Nigerians to realise that they could travel around Nigeria for a holiday. On the other hand it totally grounded inbound tourism and this is very significant because of the revenue stream that comes with it especially at a time when we have issues with the naira. We know that tourists coming into the country patronise tour operators, hoteliers and other service providers who receive payments in US dollars. For travel agents, sometimes the foreign exchange from inbound travel is used to net off their spend for outbound travel. The response of the Federal Government to the tourism industry following the devastating effects of COVID -19 has been pretty slow when you compare it with the reactions of other countries, like neighbouring Ghana, in supporting the tourism industry – tour operators, travel agents, tour guides, hoteliers, restaurateurs and others. It just confirms that government does not fully understand the impact that tourism can have in the economy. Even when the committee was set up it was named a creative industry committee which was an anomaly, because the creative industry is supposed to be under the tourism industry. Of course, you cannot totally blame the government as you also have to blame the tourism industry practitioners who have not done enough in my opinion to show the importance of tourism in different ways.

*Efetobo Awhana, founder of Nigeria Travel Week

We recorded huge losses – Aturu

The hospitality and tourism industry as witnessed in the year 2020 recorded huge losses in the entire business spectrum – the industry came to a standstill with restrictions in travel, which indirectly affected occupancy level in hotels, restaurants, night clubs, and leisure activities. There was a decrease of up to 85 per cent on arrivals in hotels across the nation; most establishments had to lay off about 40 per cent of her workforce in order to remain in business with payment of huge benefits to workers laid off. However, the challenges we faced brought the business acumen in most of the practitioners. Alternative strategies were developed to meet up with the challenges; restaurateurs embarked on home delivery services for guests, while some organised virtual concerts during the holiday season. One personality that was at the forefront of promoting domestic tourism was Ambassador Ikechi Uko because through the Naija7 Wonders project we rediscover most wonderful destinations both old and new that were packaged and promoted bearing in mind all COVID-19 protocols. From the experiences so far, it is arguably agreed that COVID-19 has come to stay. Hence we have to develop strategies to live with it and continue our business. It will be suicidal for anyone to consider another lockdown. The hospitality and tourism industry, therefore, requires more training and re-training to be able to cope with the new normal of COVID – 19 in the year 2021. *Samson Aturu, president, Hotel and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) and chief executive officer of Compass Hotels and Suites Limited

