Nigerian traders flay Ghanaian govt’s role in crisis

President of the Nigerian Traders Association of Ghana, (NUTAG), Chwukuemeka Nnaji, has alleged that the Government of Ghana is the cause of the trade war between the Nigerian community and Ghana. He said the government had failed to keep its promise of finding lasting solution to the longstanding problem and rather instituted an inter-ministerial taskforce committee to go about locking up shops of foreigners. “Government are not looking for solutions, they are causing the problem.

They are the ones that have actually formed the taskforce and locking shops. Everything they said, they have failed to keep and I’m surprised,” he told GhanaWeb. Nnaji stated that the only thing both government and Ghanaian traders were interested in is for foreigners to vacate their markets and the business space at large. “Let me make it clear that there have been inconsistencies whether they are Ghanaian institutions or GUTA, they have been inconsistencies. The only thing I know they have been consistent in is that we leave their market for them. Every other thing, they have been inconsistent about it. “I have realised that people are so committed to making themselves happy at causing harm to other people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will tell you this law does not target West African nationals, and this time, she has changed…telling us that is the law and they are going to implement it to full and everybody who’s not Ghanaian not a foreigner and that’s very wonderful,” Nnaji added.

The inter-agency task force on foreign retail trade set up by government to enforce compliance of trade regulations on foreigners in the country commenced its operations on August 10, 2020. All foreign retail shops closed by GUTA)for flouting Section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, Act 865, which reserves retail trading solely to the prerogative of Ghanaians were opened for assessment and inspection by the taskforce. The exercise is taking place in the Greater Accra, Ashantiand Eastern regions and is expected to end on September 2, 2020. New telegraph recalled that the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, had said that the closure of Nigerian shops contravened ECOWAS trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.

He said he spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, and the Minister of Trade, Otunba Niyi, about the situation in Ghana. He also added that Nigeria’s Minister of Trade was also in contact with his counterpart in Ghana over the situation. “The happenings in Ghana are indeed against the spirit of the ECOWAS protocol and must be dealt with decisively in the interest of both countries,” he said.

Onyeama had summoned Ghana’s Chargé d’Affaires to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo, to discuss the closure of Nigerianowned shops in Accra. Onyeama also met with a delegation from the Nigerian traders in Ghana to propose steps towards ensuring that the traders had their shops reopened. The delegation of Nigerian traders was led by Mr. Jasper Emenike, the National President of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) and Hon. Ruth Ango, the National Director (PAN). A Nigerian trader in Accra, Mr. Francis Onisa, complained in a viral video that he has had all his business permits fully registered since 2007 and yet, Ghanaian authorities are now forcing him to bring $1 million before he can be able to re-operate his shops in Accra.

